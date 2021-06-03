Perrysburg track and field had 10 state qualifiers and one regional champion at the Division I Track and Field regional meet at Amherst Steele High School over the weekend.
Bowling Green High School also competed at the meet and had one top-eight finish.
Perrysburg sophomore Adele Francis won a regional championship in the long jump, getting a distance of 17’9.75 to qualify for the state meet this weekend. The Jackets 3200 meter relay team of Brooke Daudelin, Avary Zeisloft, Ashlyn Haeft and Madison Wagner also qualified for state taking third place (9:29.44).
The Perrysburg girls had two athletes take top eight at the meet. Brooke Daudelin was seventh in the 800 meter run (2:25.60) and Ciara Heslet took sixth in the high jump (5’2”).
The Yellow Jacket boys had five athletes qualify for state in three events. Marc Baroncini took second in the 3200 meter run (9:33.88), Benjamin Keller took fourth in the 800 meter run (1:58.38) and the 1600 meter relay team of Keller, Dylan Ball, Brendan Reddmann and Joaquin Lin took fourth (3:28.57).
The Perrysburg boys had two top-eight finishes, with the 3200 relay team of Kieffer Doore, Lin, Reddmann and Keller taking fifth (8:02.95) and Josiah Brown taking eighth in the shotput (48’5.75”).
The Bowling Green boys had seven athletes competing in eight events. No one qualifed for state but Elijah Kendrick came close in the 1600 meter run taking fifth (4:26.48). Gavin Lammers took ninth in the 3200 meter run (9:54.08).
Hannah Wagner was the lone competitor for the Bobcat girls as she competed in the 100 and 200 meter dashes. She took 12th in the 200 meter dash (26.43) and 15th in the 100 meter dash (13.01).
The state qualifiers for Perrysburg will compete in the Division I state championship meet Friday and Saturday at Hilliard Darby High School.