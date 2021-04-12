LEXINGTON, Ohio - Perrysburg track and field traveled to Lexington on Saturday for the Lexington Invitational Meet. The girls finished fifth out of 11 teams while the boys finished sixth out of 14 teams.
Marc Baroncini, who made it to state in cross country, finished third in the 1600 Meter Run for the Yellow Jackets’ first top-three finish of the meet.
For the girls it was senior Madison Wagner who had the first high finish, in the 800 Meter Run where she finished second with a time of 2:25.58, about three seconds behind the first place finisher from Granville.
Fellow senior Benjamin Keller took first in the 800 Meter Run with a time of 2:00.45, just under two seconds ahead of the second place finisher from Lexington.
The impressive runs by the Yellow Jackets continued at the girls 200 meter dash, where sophomore Adele Francis took second with a time of 26.03, coming about half a second off of winning the race.
Both the boys and the girls were successful in the 4x400 relay race. The girls team of freshman Avary Zeisloft, Wagner, sophomore Sophie Smith and Francis combined to take second with a time of 4:13.00 falling to the first place Avon team by seven tenths of a second.
The boys senior foursome of Dylan Ball, Kieffer Doore, Benjamin Keller and Joaquin Lin took third with a time of 3:33.75.
Francis continued her impressive day, topping her two second place finishes with a first-place finish at the long jump with a distance of 18-07.75.
The final top three finish from the boys came in the shot put, as junior Josiah Brown took third place throwing at a distance of 46-05.50.