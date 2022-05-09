PERRYSBURG 5, TOLEDO ST. FRANCIS 2
PERRYSBURG — Connor Walendzak went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and five stolen bases as Perrysburg defeated visiting St. Francis, 5-2, in non-league baseball Saturday.
T.J. Takats was 2-for-4 with a triple, double and RBI and he scored two runs to help the Perrysburg cause.
St. Francis scored single runs in the first and second to take a 2-0 lead, but the Yellow Jackets came back with one in the third, one in the fifth to tie, and then scored three in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead.
Matt Hubbard was the winning pitcher, striking out one, walking one and allowing one hit and no runs over the final two innings. Hubbard faced just seven batters and threw 26 pitches, 16 for strikes.
Nick Hartzell pitched two innings of middle relief, striking out three, walking none and not allowing a hit. Hartzell faced the minimum six batters, throwing 24 pitches, including 13 for strikes.
Takats started for Perrysburg, striking out two, walking two, and allowing two hits, but only one of two runs scored were earned.
Kyle Gagich doubled and had an RBI for Perrysburg, and Ben Robeson, Matt Gast and Max Heltzel had base hits. Gast had two stolen bases, Nick Oros had one and Heltzel was hit by a pitch.
OTSEGO 2, DEFIANCE 0
TONTOGANY — Otsego pitcher Lexi North struck out 18 and walked four in pitching a one-hit complete 2-0 shutout win over Defiance in non-league action Thursday.
North threw 108 pitches, including 72 for strikes, and apart from the strikeouts, she only needed three fly outs to record the win. Of 26 batters faced, she threw 15 first pitch strikes.
Offensively, Otsego scored one run in the first one in the sixth. North was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI to lead the Knights at the plate, too.
North’s line drive to center field in the first scored Summer Berry, who reached on a walk.
Kiana Dingledine and Riley Miller also had base hits for Otsego, and Makayla Dingledine and Ashtyn Gregory both reached after getting hit by a pitch.
In the sixth, Dingledine scored Otsego’s run after a base hit to left field and she advanced to third when her sister Makayla and Gregory were struck by a pitch on consecutive at bats.
Kiana Dingledine scored on a sacrifice fly to left field by Miller.