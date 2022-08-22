PERRYSBURG — In the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association team tournament, Perrysburg girls tennis defeated visiting Sylvania Northview, 3-2 on Friday. The Yellow Jackets are 6-1.
In singles matches for Perrysburg, Penelope Giammarco lost 6-1, 6-2, Allison Barry lost 6-1, 6-1, and Emerson Metzger won 6-1, 6-1.
In doubles for the Yellow Jackets, Amelia Taylor and Brianna Dunham won 6-4, 6-2, and Sophia Lanno and Madi Watkins won 6-4, 5-7, 6-1.
On Aug. 15 at Port Clinton, Perrysburg won 5-0. Giammarco won 6-1, 6-1, Barry won 6-3, 6-0 and Eeman Hashem won 6-3, 6-1.
In doubles, Taylor and Dunham won 6-0, 6-0 and Lanno and Watkins won 6-2, 6-3.
On Aug. 13, the Jackets swept Cincinnati Wyoming 5-0. Giammarco won 6-0, 6-1, Barry won 6-0, 6-4 and Emerson Metzger won 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Taylor and Dunham won, 6-0, 6-2 and Lanno and Watkins won, 6-1 6-3.
The Yellow Jackets suffered their only team loss of the season to Cincinnati Wyoming, 4-1, on Aug. 12.
In singles, Giammarco lost 6-2, 6-0, Barry lost 6-2 6-0 and Metzger lost 6-3, 6-2. In doubles Taylor and Dunham lost 6-2, 6-4, and Lanno and Watkins won 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 (tiebreaker in place of third set).
On Aug. 11, Perrysburg swept Toledo Central Catholic, 5-0. In singles, Metzger won 6-3, 6-1, Dunham won 6-2, 6-0 and Hashem won 6-2, 6-0.
In doubles, Lanno and Watkins won 6-1, 6-4 and Cambell Looser and Alexa Struffolino won, 6-2 6-1.
On Aug. 8, Perrysburg opened the season with two matches, sweeping both Clay 5-0 and Findlay, 5-0.
In singles against Findlay, Giammarco won 6-3, 6-1, Barry won 7-5, 6-1 and Metzger won 6-1, 6-0. In doubles Taylor and Dunham won 6-1, 6-0, and Mona Abdul-Aziz and Devika Bhavsar won 6-3, 6-2.
Against Clay, Giammarco won 6-3, 6-0, Barry won 6-0, 6-0 and Metzger won 6-0, 6-0. In doubles, Amelia Taylor and Brianna Dunham won 6-1 6-0 and Abdul-Aziz and Watkins won 6-0, 6-0.
BOWLING GREEN 12, EASTWOOD 0
In non-league boys soccer Saturday, Bowling Green routed Eastwood, 12-0, at Bobcat Stadium.
For the Bobcats, junior midfielder Cole Ash and sophomore forward Tomas Meek each scored a three-goal hat trick.
BG senior midfielder Mathias Drumm scored twice and senior defender Alec Ross, senior midfielder Jackson Triggs, senior forward Jonas Kendrick and sophomore forward Jack Hover scored one goal each.
LAKE 2, EVERGREEN 1
MILLBURY — Lake defeated visiting Evergreen, 2-1, in a non-league boys soccer match Saturday.
Lake goal scorers were Kaiden Reed and Mitchell Maguire. Goalkeeper Holden Wodrich had eight saves for Lake. The Evergreen goal scorer was Riley Dunbar.
LAKE 3, EVERGREEN 0
METAMORA—Lake volleyball swept Evergreen Saturday, 25-12, 25-14, 25-15.
Lake leaders were Taryn DeWese with 12 kills and 11 assists, Ella Vorst with 13 kills, Vayda Delventhal with 17 assists and Sydney Stanley with 13 digs. Lake play at Clay on Tuesday.
ARCHBOLD 3, BOWLING GREEN 2
Bowling Green volleyball fell to visiting Archbold 14-25, 25-22,26-28,25-20, 15-12 on Saturday.
For BG, Madison Cowan had 19 kills, one ace and 15 digs, Talia Twigg had 15 kills, one block, one block assist, and one dig, Abigail Slembarski had 47 assists, two aces and 17 digs and Francesca Meek had 29 digs and one kill.
LEIPSIC 3, OTSEGO 0
TONTOGANY — Leipsic defeated Otsego in non-league volleyball action Saturday, 25-19, 25-21, 25-12.