PERRYSBURG — In the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association team tournament, Perrysburg girls tennis defeated visiting Sylvania Northview, 3-2 on Friday. The Yellow Jackets are 6-1.

In singles matches for Perrysburg, Penelope Giammarco lost 6-1, 6-2, Allison Barry lost 6-1, 6-1, and Emerson Metzger won 6-1, 6-1.

