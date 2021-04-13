PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg hosted St. Francis Monday at Rotary Park. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Knights 4-1. They improve to 3-0 on the season.
#1 Singles: Perrysburg junior Mason Deal defeated St. Francis de Sales’ Ethan Little 6-0, 6-0
#2 Singles: Perrysburg freshman Sydney Deal defeated St. Francis de Sales’ Aaron Levine 6-0, 6-0
#3 Singles: Perrysburg freshman Aiden Bielefeld defeated St. Francis de Sales’ Quin Berrath 6-3, 7-5
#1 Doubles: Perrysburg senior Grant Warner and junior Matthew Wiley defeated St. Francis de Sales’ Ian Borgess and Thomas Anders 6-3, 6-4
#2 Doubles: St. Francis de Sales’ Mateo Gomez Castro and Drew Bertke Perrysburg senior Grant Warner and junior Matthew Wiley defeated sophomore Niranjan Bhagwat and senior Gillis French 6-3, 6-3.