Perrysburg tennis 2021

Perrysburg freshman Aiden Bielefeld hits a backhand groundstroke during the No. 3 Singles match on April 12, 2021 at Rotary Community Park in Perrysburg, Ohio. The Perrysburg team defeated the St. Francis de Sales team 4-1.

 Photo by Scott W. Grau/Sentinel-Tribune

PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg hosted St. Francis Monday at Rotary Park. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Knights 4-1. They improve to 3-0 on the season.

#1 Singles: Perrysburg junior Mason Deal defeated St. Francis de Sales’ Ethan Little 6-0, 6-0

#2 Singles: Perrysburg freshman Sydney Deal defeated St. Francis de Sales’ Aaron Levine 6-0, 6-0

#3 Singles: Perrysburg freshman Aiden Bielefeld defeated St. Francis de Sales’ Quin Berrath 6-3, 7-5

#1 Doubles: Perrysburg senior Grant Warner and junior Matthew Wiley defeated St. Francis de Sales’ Ian Borgess and Thomas Anders 6-3, 6-4

#2 Doubles: St. Francis de Sales’ Mateo Gomez Castro and Drew Bertke Perrysburg senior Grant Warner and junior Matthew Wiley defeated sophomore Niranjan Bhagwat and senior Gillis French 6-3, 6-3.

