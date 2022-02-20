SYLVANIA — Perrysburg won championships in 10 of 14 weight classes, taking the Northern Lakes League wrestling championship at Northview High School on Saturday.
The Yellow Jackets scored 267 points to defeat second-place Napoleon (211), followed by Anthony Wayne (174), Bowling Green (120½), Northview (45½), Southview (39), Springfield (21) and Maumee (19).
Perrysburg champions were Cole Evans (106-pound weight class), Marcus Blaze (113), Ryan Avalos (120), Allenson Denkins (132), Joey Blaze (144), Wynton Denkins (150), Noah Ewen (157), Myles Takats (165), Jackson Hawker (175) and Nick Hartzell (190).
In the championship, Evans pinned Zachary Bergman (AW) in 51 seconds and Marcus Blaze won a 23-6 technical fall over Harrison Bohls (Napoleon).
Avalos pinned Brayden Biedermann (AW) in 2:36 and Allenson Denkins won an 11-3 major decision over Austin Hopkins (Napoleon).
Joey Blaze won a 23-6 technical fall over Brayden Hill (Napoleon) and Wynton Denkins won a 22-7 tech fall over Payton Saputo (Napoleon).
Ewen defeated Mike Kinzel (BG) 10-5, Takats pinned Alex Zamora (AW) in 3:40, Hawker won a 13-0 major decision over Landon Eberle (Napoleon) and Hartzell defeated Angelo Gonzalez (Napoleon), 4-1.
BG had two champions — Cameron Deiter (126) and Dominic Burch (285) and Kinzel was the Bobcats’ lone NLL runner-up.
Deiter defeated Cole McKinley (Northview) 7-3 in his championship match and Burch pinned Tommy Ling (AW) in 4:49.
Perrysburg wrestlers winning third-place consolation finals were Nick You (126), Devon Ward (138), and Cohen Thistlethwaite (215).
Bobcats finishing third include Daniel Castro (113), Daniel Fields (144) and Matthew Fallis (175).
BG wrestler Colton Keefe (150) and Perrysburg wrestler Eric Bush (285) finished fourth.