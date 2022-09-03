The defending state champion Perrysburg girls cross country team ran away with Bowling Green State University’s Mel Brodt Invitational overall and Division I title Saturday morning.
The Perrysburg boys followed suit as the Yellow Jackets swept both meets.
Out of 327 runners in the girls race, Perrysburg harrier Ava Beeks finished first in 18:51.1. Perrysburg had four of the top six runners.
Toledo Start’s Sinai Douglas (19:24.9) was runner-up, Celina’s Kaylie Dameron (19:26.3) was third, and the next three runners were from Perrysburg.
Yellow Jackets Sydney Daudelin (19:33.5) was fourth, Hannah Kersten (19:45.6) placed fifth, and Natalie Sanders (19:54.6) placed sixth.
In the overall standings, Perrysburg scored 19 points, followed by Eastwood (98), Amherst Steele (143), Painesville Riverside (146), Sylvania Southview (213), Troy (217), and Bowling Green (227).
Eastwood’s score was good enough for a Division II/III championship. Thirteen teams participated in Division I and 15 in D-II/III.
For Eastwood, Leah Emch (20:01.1) was eighth overall, but second in the D-II/III competition behind Dameron.
Overall, Eastwood’s Haley Sponaugle (20:36) was 16th, Z Ramsey (20:45.7) was 18th, Talia Baum (21:30.8) was 33rd and Cameron Sechkar (21:53.1) finished 44th.
For BG, Annie Oberlander (20:59.9) placed 21st overall, Averie Crawford (21:01.5) placed 22nd, Ava Peper (22:43.6) finished 65th, Shelby Janes (22:57.6) placed 76th and Natalie Neeson (23:05.5) finished in 80th place.
In the D-II/III, Elmwood was eighth with 206 points and Otsego was ninth with 234 points. They were 20th and 21st overall.
Elmwood’s top runners were Danica Beasley, who placed 136th in 24:55.3 and Abbie Allison was 140th in 24:57.7.
Otsego’s Sophie Dimmick was 153rd in 25:23.8 and Celese Ellerbrock was 154th in 25:29.3.
Perrysburg boys follow suit
Perrysburg boys cross country won their second consecutive meet Saturday at Bowling Green State University’s Mel Brodt Invitational.
Leading the Yellow Jackets were Anthony Clark (third, 16:12), Andrew Beeks (seventh, 16:40), Ethan Laeng (11th, 16:54), Brody Bauman (13th, 17:03), and Ryan Montross (14th, 17:04).
The other top runners were first place finisher Connor Long (15:59.9) from Anthony Wayne, Springfield runner Lucuis Flores (16:06.6) was second, NDCL runner Anthony Ciecierski (16:24.7) was fourth, and Bowling Green harrier Aidan Novinski (16:27.1) was fifth.
Perrysburg scored 48 points, followed by Anthony Wayne (60), Sylvania Northview (105), Painesville Riverside (149), and Bowling Green (161).
Chardon Notre Dame Cathedral Latin (192) was sixth, Troy (222) was seventh and Otsego (291) finished eighth. Twenty-nine schools and 387 runners competed.
For BG, Evan Romero (17:32.2) was 19th, Erek Kendrick (17:46.7) was 32nd, Kirby Bucks (18:22) was 53rd, and Sam Challu (18:26.4) was 60th.
Otsego placed eighth overall, but second in the Division II/III competition with 83 points.
For Otsego, Joseph Brewster (17:37.6) placed 25th, Nathan Strahm (18:20) finished 51st, Wesley Kellermeier (18:25.2) placed 57th, Jack Seeger (19:06.4) was 97th and Ben Nusbaum (19:15.1) was 106th.
Elmwood (585) finished 21st as a team and Eastwood (662) was 24th, but were 10th and 12th in the D-II/Iii competition.
Elmwood’s top runner was Jakob Zibbel, who placed 70th in 18:37.2, and Eastwood’ best was John Stewart in 19:39.6, placing 129th.
The Yellow Jackets will return to action next Saturday at the Tiffin Cross Country Carnival hosted by Tiffin Columbian High School.
Eastwood 6, Swanton 0
Eastwood senior Grace Kingery scored twice to lead the Eagles to a 6-0 blanking of Swanton in a non-league girls soccer match Saturday.
Eastwood sophomore goalkeeper Jordan Jensen had three saves to preserve the shutout.
Eastwood, which led 4-0 at halftime, remains unbeaten at 4-0-1 and Swanton falls to 2-3-1.
Also scoring for the Eagles were seniors Hannah Montag and Emma Downs and juniors Delaine Zura and Amelia Ward.
Downs, sophomore Sam Brooks and freshmen Piper Sutton and Grace Meter had assists for Eastwood.
Perrysburg drops two matches
PERRYSBURG — Saturday morning, Perrysburg volleyball lost two matches in a triangular meet, falling to Cleveland St. Josph 25-20, 25-20, and to Amherst Steele 27-25, 25-23.
It was a rematch of three teams that played in last year’s Division I tournament in Norwalk.