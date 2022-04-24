PERRYSBURG 11-12, CLEAR FORK 0-3
PERRYSBURG—In a weekend non-league doubleheader at Jim Leyland Field Saturday, Perrysburg swept Clear Fork, 11-0 and 12-3.
In the opener Will Rettig and Nick Hartzell combined to allow just one hit. Rettig struck out four through four innings and Hartzell struck out three through three innings, but neither walked a batter.
Connor Walendzak was 3-for-4 with a home run, double, and six RBIs. Kyle Gagich was 3-for-4 with a stolen base, and Avery Hunt had a double and two RBIs.
T.J. Takats, Jack Losee, and Guillermo Materan had base hits for the Yellow Jackets.
In the second game, Gagich was 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs, and Walendzak, Matt Gast, A.J. Bernthisel, and Hubbard had two-base hits.
Hubbard, Gast and Bernthisel had two hits apiece, Takats had a base hit, Robeson had a sacrifice fly, and Walendzak had two of Perrysburg’s five stolen bases. Gast and Bernthisel had three RBIs each.
Gast started on the mound the second game, striking out one, walking two, and allowing two hits and three runs, but none were earned, through two innings.
Connor Trzcinski pitched two innings, striking out two, walking two, allowing one hit and no runs.
Walendzak closed the final three innings, striking out two, walking none, allowing one hit and no runs.
LAKE 4, WAUSEON 3
MILLBURY — On the first pitch of the at-bat, Cam Hoffman doubled, scoring Richie Hayward in the bottom of the seventh inning as Lake defeated Wauseon, 4-3, in walk-off fashion Saturday.
Hoffman went 4-for-4 and had two doubles and two stolen bases, Hayward doubled, and Conner Moore and Keagon Henry had base hits for the Flyers.
Hayward started on the mound, striking out four, walking three, and allowing four hits and one run for the Flyers.
Noah Robie closed in the seventh, striking out one, walking one and allowing two hits and two runs in the top of the inning as Wauseon took a 4-3 lead, but Robie got the win.
EASTWOOD 15, NORTHWOOD 4
NORTHWOOD — Eastwood scored 12 runs in the top of the third during a 15-4 non-league win over Northwood on Saturday. The Eagles improve to 10-0 on the season.
Eastwood sophomore pitcher Andrew Badenhop struck out nine, walked four, and allowed four hits and four runs, but just three were earned in pitching a complete-game five-inning mercy ruled victory.
For Eastwood, Andrew Arntson was 2-for-3 with a home and two RBIs, Jackson Bauer was 2-for-2 with a double and RBI, and Badenhop was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Case Boos, Lake Boos, Jordan Pickerel, and Dylan Hoffman had base hits for the Eagles. Eight different Eastwood baserunners had stolen bases, and Pickerel was hit by a pitch two times.
BOWLING GREEN 3, SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW 2
In Northern Lakes League action Friday, Bowling Green scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth and then held on to defeat visiting Sylvania Northview, 3-2.
For BG, Brady Gaines was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI, Luke Johnson was 2-for-3 with a stolen base and Jimmy LaForce belted a double.
Brayden Clauson, Brock Hastings, Ryan Jackson, and Braden Loomis had base hits for the Bobcats.
Gaines started on the mound, striking out no one, walking four, and allowing four hits and one run through five innings.
LaForce closed the final two innings, getting the win, by striking out two, walking one, and allowing one hit and one run.
For Northview, Blake Bradford went 2-for-3 with a double, Benjamin Crooks was 2-for-4, and Riley Ames hit a double.
NAPOLEON 6, PERRYSBURG 2
NAPOLEON — Napoleon scored three runs in each of the second and third innings and then held on to hand Perrysburg its first Northern Lakes League loss, 6-2, on Friday.
Each team had five hits, but Perrysburg committee five errors while the Wildcats had none.
For Perrysburg, Kyle Gagich was 2-for-3, Connor Walendzak hit a home run and two RBIs, and Ben Robeson and Jack Losee had base hits.
Robeson and Gagich had stolen bases, and Matt Hubbard was hit by a pitch.
T.J. Takats started on the mound for Perrysburg, striking out two, walking five, and allowing one hit and three runs, but just two were earned, over 1.2 innings.
Connor Trzcinski pitched middle relief, getting one out in the second inning, and Hubbard took over the final four innings, striking out four, walking none, and allowing four hits and three runs, but none were earned.
Blake Wolf was the winning pitcher for Napoleon, striking out seven, walking one, and allowing five hits and two runs over seven innings.
Blake Buehrer was 2-for-3, and Kaleb Woods, Angelo Gonzalez, and Tanner Rubinstein had base hits. Woods had a stolen base and Devin Dietrich did not have a hit but had two RBIs.
ROSSFORD 3, LAKE 2
ROSSFORD — At Myron “Brick” Long Field, Rossford scored in the bottom of the fifth and then held on to defeat Lake, 3-2, in Northern Buckeye Conference baseball action Friday.
Brandon Swope was the winning pitcher, striking out six, walking five, allowing seven hits and two runs over seven innings. He threw 107 pitches, including 65 for strikes.
At the plate, Alex Williams was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI, Seth Walters was 2-for-3, and Kaidyn Herrick had a double and two RBIs for the Bulldogs.
Swope and Kaden Kirkman had base hits, Swope and Walters had stolen bases, and Kirkman laid down a sacrifice bunt. On defense at catcher, Kirkman threw out two potential base stealers.
Drew Tajblik started on the mound for Lake, striking out four, walking one, allowing six hits and three runs.
Conner Moore closed the final two innings, striking out one, walking one, allowing one hit and no runs.
Moore and Michael Tolles were both 2-for-4 with a double and RBI and Noah Robie and Tajblik had base hits.
OTSEGO 6, GENOA 5
GENOA — Cohen Feehan went 3-for-4 with an RBI and was the winning pitcher as Otsego defeated Genoa, 6-5, in Northern Buckeye Conference action Friday.
Genoa took a 3-0 lead after two innings, but the Knights scored two in the third, added one in the sixth to tie, and scored three in the top of the seventh to complete the comeback win.
The Comets and Knights had six hits apiece and two errors apiece.
EASTWOOD 14, FOSTORIA 1
FOSTORIA — In Northern Buckeye Conference baseball Friday, Eastwood scored in every inning to win a 14-1 five-inning mercy-ruled victory over Fostoria.
Eastwood took advantage of 12 hits and four Fostoria errors.
Eastwood freshman pitcher Toby Marten was the winning pitcher as the Redmen managed just three hits, scoring their only run in the first inning.
For Eastwood, Lake Boos was 3-for-3 with four runs and three RBIs, Jordan Pickerel was 2-for-2 with two runs and four RBIs, and Jackson Bauer was 2-for-2.
OTSEGO 7, ARCHBOLD 1
TONTOGANY — Otsego pitcher Lexi North struck out 12, walked two, and allowed four hits and one run in pitching the Knights to a complete game 7-1 non-league victory over Archbold Saturday.
North threw 123 pitches, including 78 for strikes, and of 30 batters faced, she tossed 20 first pitch strikes. She got one groundout and four fly outs and did not allow an extra base hit.
North also went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, Moira Yaney and Summer Berry were both 2-for-3, and Evelyn Rider doubled.
Kiana Dingledine, Makayla Dingledine, Ashtyn Gregory and Evelyn Hartman had base hits for Otsego. The Knights had five stolen bases, including two by Berry and Hartman had a bunt sacrifice.
For Archbold, Natalie Nofziger and Harley Phillips went 2-for-4. In the circle over seven innings, Nofziger struck out one, walked none, allowed 11 hits and seven runs, but just three were earned.
EVERGREEN 6, LAKE 2
MILLBURY — Kylee Pietrzak went 2-for-3 and Diem Isbell doubled, but Lake fell to Evergreen in non-league softball Saturday, 6-2.
The Flyers scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to close the gap to one run, 3-2, but the Vikings scored three insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
Alivia King and Sarah Patrick had base hits for the Flyers and Addison Boehm successfully laid down a sacrifice bunt.
Patrick started in the circle, striking out four, walking six, and allowing five hits and two runs.
Kali Bedford closed in the seventh.
EASTWOOD 10, FOSTORIA 0
FOSTORIA — Eastwood rebounded from an 18-17 loss to Otsego Thursday by routing Fostoria, 10-0, in a five-inning mercy-ruled Northern Buckeye Conference game Friday.
Eastwood pitcher Cassie Kieper struck out 14 in getting the win.
For Eastwood, Kaitlyn Luidhardt had two doubles and a base hit, Jessyca Smith had a double and two singles, and Addy Bowe had three base hits.
Lilly Escobedo and Kieper had two base hits apiece and Delaney Maynard had a double.
LAKE 6, ROSSFORD 3
ROSSFORD — Lake scored three runs in the top of the ninth to defeat Rossford, 6-3, in extra innings during a Northern Buckeye Conference softball game Friday.
Kali Bedford was the winning pitcher, going the distance in striking out six, walking six, allowing nine hits and three runs over nine innings. Bedford threw 144 pitches, including 85 for strikes.
At the plate, Bedford was 2-for-5 with a double and RBI. Abbie Rymers doubled, reached four times on walks, and had two RBIs for the Flyers.
Alivia King, Sarah Patrick, Kylee Pietrzak, and Addison Boehm had base hits for Lake. Patrick had three RBIs, Rymers and King had two stolen bases apiece and King also reached after getting hit by a pitch.
For Rossford, Lola Luderman was 3-for-5 with an RBI and also pitched, striking out 10, walking seven, allowing six hits and five earned runs through nine innings.
Cydnee Baney was 2-for-5, Scarlett Williams hit a triple and had two stolen bases, and Paige Kromenacker, Rylin Reynolds, and Morgan Prater had base hits.
Ary Bond had a sacrifice fly, Kromenacker was hit by a pitch and Williams walked four times, scoring twice.
OTSEGO 13, GENOA 1
GENOA — Otsego senior pitcher Lexi North struck out 17, walked one in leading the Knights to a 13-1 Northern Buckeye Conference softball victory over Genoa Friday.
North allowed five hits and one run, throwing 120 pitches, including 88 for strikes. She only needed three groundouts and one fly out to add to her strikeouts to get the job done.
North also went 3-for-5 at the plate with a home run, double, and two RBIs to lead Otsego’s 12-hit attack.
Summer Berry was 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs and Riley Rowe had two doubles in four at-bats and four RBIs.
Kiana Dingledine was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Makayla Dingledine had a double, stolen base, was hit by a pitch and had an RBI, and Evelyn Rider had a base hit.
For Genoa, Violet Plantz, Kaylin Shields, Courtney Chapinski, Marin Butler, and Aubrey Lee had base hits. Lee and Shields had one stolen base each and Plantz had the lone RBI.
Plantz started in the circle, striking out eight, walking three, and allowing 11 hits and 13 runs, but just nine earned, through 6.2 innings. Shields got the final out.
Rossford girls finish second at Gibsonburg Invite
GIBSONBURG — At the 16-team Gibsonburg Invitational, Rossford finished second, Otsego was fourth, Lake sixth and Elmwood 11th in the girls meet Friday.
Woodmore won with 131 points, followed by Van Buren (67), Rossford (62), Otsego (60), Gibsonburg (52), Lake (51), Toledo Christian (47), Danbury (42), Ottawa Hills (32), Swanton (29), Elmwood (28). Fremont St. Joseph (21), Northwood (15), Maumee Valley (12), Lakota (9) and North Baltimore (5).
Elmwood junior Anna Barber won the discus with a toss of 124 feet, 3 inches.
Rossford sophomore Mia DeBortoli won the high jump, clearing 4-10, and Rossford senior Clare Logan won the long jump, leaping 16-9¾.
Lake sophomore Briana Braatz won the 100-meter dash, finishing in 13.05, and the 400 (1:02.05).
The Rossford 4x200 meter relay team of DeBortoli, Logan, sophomore Lilly Leganik and senior Mia Webb won in 1:54.34, nipping a second-place team from Lake (seniors Ava Ayers and Olivia Hayward, Braatz and freshman Adeana Cowell, 1:52.24).
Otsego’s 4x100 relay team, juniors Patricia Borer and Abigail Eberly and sophomores Faith Keifer and Kaitlin Gardner, won in 54.15, beating a runner-up team from Rossford (seniors Mia Webb and Ava Rohrs, Leganik, and sophomore Zaria Gordon, 54.16) by a one-hundredth of a second photo finish.
Logan won the 200 dash for Rossford, finishing in 26.45.
Otsego boys finish second at Gibsonburg Invite
GIBSONBURG — At the 16-team Gibsonburg Invitational, Otsego was second, Lake was fourth, Elmwood fifth, and Rossford ninth on Friday.
Van Buren won with 129 points, followed by Otsego (112), Ottawa Hills (83), Lake (59), Elmwood (56), Maumee Valley (56), Danbury (36), Gibsonburg (30), Rossford (27), Lakota (25), Swanton (20), St. Joseph (13), Woodmore (6), Northwood (5), Toledo Christian (4) and North Baltimore (1).
Elmwood junior Jackson Childress won the shot put with a toss of 47 feet, five inches, and the discus with a throw of 145-4.
Otsego sophomore Tyler Michael won the long jump, leaping 18-1¼.
Otsego’s 4x100 relay team, seniors Donovan Ellis and Nathan Snyder, junior Dakota Keifer and sophomore Tyler Michael, won in 45.32, nipping Lake (senior Cole Eby, junior Caleb Day and sophomores Figgy Garcia and Xayden Wilkes, 45.49) by less than one-fifth of a second.