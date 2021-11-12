Perrysburg athletes commit to colleges
PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg High School held a national letter of intent signing day on Wednesday.
Will Blanchard will play lacrosse at Aquinas College.
Mason Deal will play golf at the University of Toledo.
Aubrey Duhaime will compete in cross country at the University of Toledo.
Kanyon Gagich will play baseball at the University of Charleston.
Rayann Pruss will play women’s soccer at Ohio University.
Alice Schmidt will compete in bowling at Canisius College.
Abby Wozny will play women’s soccer at the University of St. Francis at Ft. Wayne, Indiana.