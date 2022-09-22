PERRYSBURG — Maci Maxwell, Grace Langendonk and Camille Francis scored as Perrysburg girls soccer beat Southview at Steinecker Stadium Wednesday.
Perrysburg improves to 9-0-2 overall and 3-0-1 in the Northern Lakes League.
Elizabeth Motter got the shutout in goal for the Yellow Jackets as they handed the Cougars their first loss of the season. Southview drops to 6-1-1 overall and 3-0 in the NLL.
Motter has 42 saves this season. Perrysburg, ranked 14th in the Division I state coaches’ poll, has been led offensively by Adelle Francis, who has 45 points on 21 goals and three assists.
Maxwell has seven goals and three assists, Camille Francis had three goals and three assists, and Langendonk has three goals and one assist.
Other top scorers for the Jackets this year are Emma Ogdahl with four goals and seven assists, Avery Zielsloft with four goals and five assists and Ashlyn Brown with two goals and two assists.
Maumee 3, Bowling Green 1
At Bobcat Stadium Wednesday, Bowling Green girls soccer lost to Maumee, 3-1.
For the Bobcats, Sydney Maas scored, assisted by CeCe Marovich. Maas now leads the Bobcats with 18 points on seven goals and four assists.
Maumee improves to 5-4-1 overall and 2-2 in the Northern Lakes League, while BG falls to 4-6 and 1-3.
Maddy Adams leads BG in scoring with seven goals and four assists, Macy Ash has four goals and three assists, Peyton Bosworth has three asissts and goalkeeper Ella Billiot has 49 saves.