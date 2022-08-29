PERRYSBURG — During halftime of the Perrysburg-Lakewood St. Edward boys soccer game Saturday at Steinecker Stadium, the 2001 Division I state runner-up Perrysburg boys soccer team was honored.
The 2001 team has been inducted into the Perrysburg High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
The 2001 Yellow Jackets defeated Hudson (18-2-2), 2-1, in the state semifinals and lost to Thomas Worthington (19-1-2) in the championship, 2-1 in an overtime penalty kick shoot-out (4-2).
Perrysburg, coached by Pete Raffa, finished 18-2-3. To reach the state final four, Perrysburg defeated Berea (13-5-3), 4-1, and Strongsville (17-2-2), 2-1, in a shoot-out during the regional tournament.
In the state championship at Crew Stadium in Columbus, Kevin King scored Perrysburg’s goal, assisted by Chris Gregg.
The team was honored not only for its “outstanding athletes,” but also for its “outstanding contributions to the athletic program” and the community, said a statement.
“Common characteristics they all shared, and are still evident today, are hard work, service, sacrifice and pride,” continued the statement.
Team members were King, Gregg, Brian Kretz, Eric Jenkins, Kris Lange, Daniel Ball, Bradley Borough, John Millon, Kyle Vogel, Rory Strugalski, Casey Latchem, Ryan Konz, Nick Andrews, Daniel Lakis, Jason Rager, Matt Zenner, Brian Whitner, Chris Wagner, Matt Kamper, Ryan Stoller, Daniel Illausky and Tim Ansted.
Coaches assisting Raffa include Mike Timbrook, Brandon Pelton, Ian Graham and Scott Hreben.
Eastwood 2, Van Buren 1
PEMBERVILLE — After a scoreless first half, Eastwood scored twice in the second half to defeat Van Buren, 2-1, in girls soccer Saturday. Eastwood is now 2-0-1.
Eastwood goals were by sophomore Sam Brooks and senior Emma Downs, while VB scored on a penalty kick by Belle Miller.
For Eastwood, senior Hannah Montag and freshman Kenna Nelson had assists, and sophomore goalkeeper Jordan Jensen had four saves.
Perrysburg 4, Ashland 1
ASHLAND — In their only match played this week, Perrysburg girls tennis defeated Ashland, 4-1, at Brookside Park Thursday to move to 7-1 on the season.
In singles, Penelope Giammarco lost 6-4, 6-1, Allison Barry won 6-1, 6-3 and Emerson Metzger won 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles, Amelia Taylor and Brianna Dunham won 6-2, 6-1, and Sophia Lanno and Madi Watkins won 6-1, 6-3.
Defiance 3, Eastwood 2
PEMBERVILLE—Eastwood volleyball fell to visiting Defiance Saturday, 25-15, 25-16, 22-25, 24-26, 15-8.
Eastwood was led by Lilly Mulholland with 11 kills and five blocks, Joelle Jared with 24 digs and 31 passes, Jersey Schumaker with five aces and Hailey Hodulik with 26 assists.