PERRYSBURG — In a game full of great saves and near misses, Perrysburg and Anthony Wayne girls soccer tied 0-0 on Wednesday night.
It was the third tie for the Yellow Jackets in seven games this season, and their third tie of four games played in the NLL. They moved to 4-0-3 overall on the season and 1-0-3 in the NLL.
The first half was tightly contested between two programs with a winning pedigree. Perrysburg came into the game having no losses on the season, while Anthony Wayne had outscored their previous three opponents 20-0.
The game played that way from the jump as each team got four shots off and each had just two of those shots be on goal in the first half.
Midfield was where the play frequented to start the game, owing to the fact that both teams were pretty even. It wasn’t until the second half when Perrysburg would really start putting pressure on the Generals.
Considering that this was an Anthony Wayne team that was runner up in the state last season, Yellow Jackets Head Coach Jorge Diaz was proud of how his team battled.
“I was happy that we were dominating and putting pressure on them more so than they did and that’s an indication that the kids know that they can compete against anybody,” he said
It wasn’t until the 7:40 mark of the first half that either team would make a solid play at goal. Perrysburg junior Rayann Pruss would take a free kick from about 30 yards out that would be narrowly tipped over the goal by the Generals keeper.
In the second half, Perrysburg started to threaten, especially midway to late in the game as much of the half would be played on Anthony Wayne’s side of the field.
A shot from junior Lauren Sandberg would hit the crossbar at the 29:19 mark. Just minutes later a shot from sophomore and Perrysburg’s goal leader this season with 6, Adelle Francis, would be denied via another spectacular save from Anthony Wayne.
After those shots from Perrysburg, seven more shots would come in the final 20 minutes of the match from the Yellow Jackets, but none found the back of the net.
In the end the Yellow Jackets would outshoot the Generals 14-8 in the contest, but only put five of those shots on target. Diaz believes that a good Generals squad had something to do with that.
“Anthony Wayne is a tremendous team, they had a great defense and we had very few opportunities and their goalie, she’s very good,” Diaz said. “And we had a couple of shots that were not on target.”
Perrysburg was able to keep Anthony Wayne at bay, as while they had eight shots, only three were on target and none of them really threatened the keeper. The Yellow Jackets had four corner kicks as compared to zero from the Generals.
“What their game plan was, if (Alaina) Uncapher gets the ball we had to have somebody there, don’t let her turn and our midfield played awesome because normally they are the ones that are passing the ball to Uncapher and we were blocking those avenues,” Diaz said.
The Yellow Jackets continued their run of even play in NLL games but have yet to lose this season. Anthony Wayne moves to 5-2-1 with the tie and 2-0-1 in the NLL.
Draws are never the ultimate goal but there is still a lot of good that can be taken from them, as well as things to work on going forward, Diaz said.
“Of course you always want to win, but at the same time I am very proud of the intensity my kids had in this game. We have to fine tune a couple of things, we had some nice shots,” Diaz said. “Anthony Wayne is a tough team all the way around but yes we definitely want to put the ball in the net.”
The Yellow Jackets will be in action again on Monday in a home non-league match against Findlay.