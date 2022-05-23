PORT CLINTON — Perrysburg senior tennis player Mason Deal likes to stretch and listen to music to help him relax before a match. His strategy has worked — he has qualified for state.
At the Division I district tennis tournament which concluded Saturday, Deal outscored three opponents 36-4 in games on his way to qualifying for the state meet.
Deal, who is unbeaten at 24-0 and the top seed out of the Fremont sectional, got a first-round bye and then defeated Sylvania Northview sophomore Max Forquer, 6-0, 6-0, in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, Deal downed Clay senior Will Horvath, 6-1, 6-3, and in the championship, the Perrysburg senior swept Sylvania Southview freshman Isaac Vens, 6-0, 6-0.
Deal says he is playing as well as expected right now, saying, “coming to the net, hitting volleys and being around the net” are the best part of his game.
So far, he has not had to scout or strategize for his opponents, although that could change at the state meet.
“For the most part I try to stick to my game, which is what I do best,” Deal said. “I try not to worry about them too much. There are some things with some different people that you have.”
In the sectional, Deal swept through Tiffin Columbian senior Isaac Cortez, 6-0, 6-0 and Sandusky sophomore Adrik Purdy, 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, Deal beat Ashland sophomore Ben Sinchok, 6-1, 6-0, and Columbian senior Brian Siesel, 6-0, 6-0 in the championship.
His sister, sophomore Sydney Deal, teamed up with junior Max Willey to win a Fremont sectional doubles championship.
At the district meet, Sydney Deal and Willey received a first-round bye, but fell in a tight three-set match to Southview senior J.P. McNerney and junior Hritik Dhar, 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-3 to end their state meet hopes.
At the sectional, Sydney Deal and Willey defeated Ashland junior Cooper Glazier and sophomore Landon Davis, 6-1, 6-2, and Fremont Ross junior Weston Schroeder and senior Kurt Harrison, 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals.
In the championship, Sydney Deal and Willey took down Columbian junior Jacob Weingart and senior Trey Shuey, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (2).
The Perrysburg team of senior Nick Barry and junior Niranjan Bhagwat won their opening district doubles match, defeating Anthony Wayne junior Ben Talbert and sophomore Ian Briars, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.
In the semifinal, Barry and Bhagwat lost to eventual district champion and state qualifiers, Toledo St. John’s junior Tyler Wood and sophomore Jack Oswald, 6-0, 6-0.
During the sectional, Barry and Bhagwat defeated Ashland seniors Caedon Blough and Seth Karnosh, 7-6 (0), 6-1, but fell to Wingart and Shuey in the semifinals, 6-4, 6-2.
The Perrysburg duo defeated Schroeder and Harrison, 7-5, 6-2, to place third and advance to districts.
Two other Perrysburg singles players, freshman Jevin Mullins and sophomore Aiden Bielefeld, lost opening round sectional matches to end their season.
Three Bowling Green singles players, sophomore Zack Mangan, junior Mathias Drumm and sophomore Aaron Hershberger, also lost first round sectional matches.
Two BG doubles teams, juniors Jonas Kendrick and Theo Bock, and senior Jason Lin and junior Paul Guo, lost opening round matches to Clay doubles teams.
In Division II sectionals at Port Clinton, Rossford junior Justin Hire opened with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Defiance junior Aidan Brenner and Hire defeated Bryan senior Aiden Andrews, 7-5, 3-6, 6-0.
However, in the quarterfinals, Hire fell to Ottawa Hills senior Jack Burke, 6-2, 6-1, to end his season.
Rossford senior Luke Reiter and junior Zach Boggs lost first round singles games.
Rossford’s doubles team of senior Gavin Linkous and junior Chloe Madden opened with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Ayersville sophomores Andrew Boyd and Ashtyn Sceirer.
Linkous and Madden saw their season end to Ottawa Hills sophomores Savith Vijendra and Akash Parikh, 6-1, 6-0, in the next round.
The Rossford team of juniors Allie Misko and Logan Bieganowski received a first round bye, but fell in the second round to Maumee Valley junior Sam Ridi and sophomore Frank Zhang, 6-3, 6-0.