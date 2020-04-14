SYLVANIA — Perrysburg High School’s Lily Yoder is part of the eight-member signing class at Lourdes University, announced on Tuesday.
Yoder is a goalkeeper who led Perrysburg High School to a pair of Northern Lakes League championships and ranks second in school history with 33 career shutouts. The Yellow Jackets were state runner-up her sophomore season. Yoder also plays for Pacesetter Soccer Club.
“Our excitement level is high for our 2020 incoming class,” said head coach Jackie Phillips. “We believe they will provide depth in key positions as well as bring a competitive edge that will continue to propel our program forward.”
Alexis Gordon, Karlie Heilman, Areanna Holifield, Simona Iacobacci, McKenzie Klingensmith, Chloe Nofziger, Gianna Salatino and Yoder signed letters of intent to play women’s soccer for the Gray Wolves.