NLL BOYS LACROSSE
Perrysburg senior midfielder Tyler Yager is the Northern Lakes League Player of the Year in boys lacrosse.
The Yellow Jackets finished 11-6 overall and shared the NLL title with Anthony Wayne (12-3), both finishing with 7-1 league records.
Perrysburg first team choices are Yager, senior attack Steven Speer, senior defensemen Will Blanchard and Brody May, junior long stick midfielder Ethan Johnson, and freshman faceoff specialist Zach Schroeder.
Bowling Green junior attack Evan Brandt is also first team. The Bobcats finished 8-11 overall and 1-7 in the NLL.
Perrysburg second team choices are senior attack Josh Carter, senior midfielders Joe Ettore and Jared Courtright, and senior goalie Beau Craig.
BG junior midfielder Michael Kisor is a second team selection.
Perrysburg junior attack Cameron Davidson and BG sophomore attack Reece Rath are third team.
In the league standings, Sylvania Southview (6-10, 4-4) finished third followed by BG and Sylvania Northview (4-12, 1-7).
NLL GIRLS LACROSSE
Perrysburg junior midfielder Megan Gibbs is the Northern Lakes League Player of the Year in girls lacrosse.
Perrysburg won the league title, finishing 14-3 overall and 6-0 in the conference.
Perrysburg first team choices are Gibbs, junior attack Lauren Gorez, senior midfielder Mia Haschak, junior defenseman Abby Robertson and sophomore defenseman Shaye Ledyard.
Perrysburg sophomore attack Ariyah Ellis is second team and junior defenseman Jillian Speer is third team.
The NLL finished in a three-way tie for second between Anthony Wayne (8-7, 2-4) and the two Sylvania schools, Northview and Southview, which both were 7-6 overall and 2-4 in the league.