PERRYSBURG — Behind the pitching of Maison Gerrard and Natalie Getchey and the hitting of Ella Leonard, Perrysburg softball swept Lima Bath Saturday, 3-1 and 5-4, in a matinee doubleheader.
Gerrard got the win in the first game, Getchey got the win in the nightcap, and Leonard hit two home runs in the second game that proved to be the difference.
All three sophomores are playing on a team that has no seniors and just two juniors, yet they are 4-0 heading into Northern Lakes League play next week.
On the varsity and JV rosters combined, Perrysburg has 11 freshmen, 10 sophomores, three juniors and no seniors.
“Obviously, we are a young team. We are very sophomore laden. We have only two juniors, no seniors, and we have freshmen playing up,” Perrysburg coach Ryan DeMars said.
Because of the inexperience at the varsity level, DeMars finds himself barking out fundamental instructions he might not usually have to remind a varsity player about.
“There are things they are going to need to be reminded of that they are going to learn, but they are really, really good at handling that criticism and handling adjustments,” DeMars said.
“They’ve done a really good job of that all year long, taking the coaching that they are receiving and then putting it into play. I’ve been really happy about the way they are responding.
“There hasn’t really been anything that the coaches have needed to say more than once. If something pops up, we get on it one time, and then it’s been a good consistent response from the girls.”
Gerrard struck out 10, walked two, allowed three hits and no earned runs in hurling a seven-inning complete game in the opener.
In the second game Gerrard got the save, getting the game’s final two outs with the tying run on second.
Gerrard says the freshmen and sophomores are not only grateful to be playing varsity now, but they will get two more years to play together after this season.
“It’s really a lot of fun. We have a lot of chemistry. Even though we are real young we are so close in age that we are all friends,” Gerrard said.
“There is no drama. There is none of that. It is just real fun, to be honest. I look forward to practices and games every day just because I get to play with my friends,” Gerrard continued.
In both wins Saturday, there was only one inning where Lima Bath did not have a baserunner, constantly putting pressure on Gerrard, Getchey and the Jackets’ defense, but they seemed to come through.
“I was really happy with the way our pitchers were able to buckle down and make good pitches when they got into jams and the way our defense was able to respond when we got into jams,” DeMars said.
“Obviously, we prevented them from having any real big innings and that is the key. We know we are going to give up some runs here and there, especially in the NLL, but we want to limit that damage.
“If we can give just one run here or wherever, that is going to give us a chance to win,” DeMars continued.
Gerrard added, “They were tough wins, but we pushed through it.
“Even though we made mistakes here and there, I just think our chemistry is really good, and even though we made errors we still pushed through it together,” Gerrard continued.
The third sophomore to make major noise was Leonard, who led off the first inning of the second game by belting a solo homer over the right field wall on only the second pitch.
“Ella Leonard is our leadoff hitter and our left fielder, and she’s done a really nice job of working on her hitting, staying patient, staying disciplined,” DeMars said.
With one out in the second inning, she swung on a 3-and-0 count, sending a line drive at the right-center field fence, where it ricocheted off the top of the fence and bounced to the other side.
“That second home run was a 3-0 pitch and typically I do not give the hit away, or any signs to kids, and just as a sophomore she’s earned my trust. That kind of solidified it there taking that 3-0 pitch over the fence,” DeMars said.
Leonard went 3-for-4 in the second game, including an infield single, and her second homer gave Perrysburg an early 4-0 lead.
Both of Leonard’s homers proved to be valuable because the Jackets held on for a one-run win. Gerrard and Getchey were grateful because Leonard’s offense proved to be the difference between winning and losing.
“I love Ella. She is the light on this team,” Gerrard said.
“She is laughing all the time, and those home runs, they just show off her hard work. She puts hard work in on the field, when we are inside, and in her hitting — everything.”
In the second game, Getchey struck out five, walked four, and allowed seven hits and three earned runs, including a homer by Bath’s Claire Foust to make it a one-run game in the seventh.
Perrysburg had two doubles in the second game, by sophomore Jess Miller and junior Cassie Plummer, who was 2-for-3. Gerrard and freshman Alyssa Bradford had base hits.
In the opener, Plummer went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and stolen base and getting base hits were Leonard, Miller, Gerrard and Bradford.