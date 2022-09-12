PITTSBURGH — The Bowling Green State University volleyball program captured the team’s first three-set victory of the season, topping American, 25-21, 25-14, 25-17 on Saturday.

The win closes out the weekend for the Falcons at the Panther Challenge in Pittsburgh, bringing the team’s record to 4-5 on the season. American falls to 6-3.

