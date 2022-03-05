GENEVA, Ohio — At the OATCCC Division II-III Indoor State Track Meet, the Perrysburg girls scored 12 points to finish 21st out of 58 teams scoring.
At Spire Institute Saturday, Perrysburg’s Adelle Francis won the state long jump championship with a leap of 18 feet, two inches. In the 60-meter dash, Francis placed 14th with a time of 7.91.
Huber Heights Wayne’s Sanai Lynch finished second with a jump of 17-9¼. Wayne won the team championship with 60 points.
The Perrysburg 4x800 relay team of Avery Ziesloft, Ava Beeks, Brooke Daudelin and Aubrey Duhaime placed seventh in 9:46.17.
In the 800 run, Ziesloft placed 12th in 2:24.21.
Beeks finished the 1600 in 5;22.28, good enough for 19th place. In the 3200, Hannah Kersten’s time of 11:32.71 was good enough for 36th and Duhaime was 38th in 11:35.98.
Perrysburg’s Ella Sibbersen and Bowling Green’s Emily King tied with four others for 14th place, clearing four feet, one inch. BG’s Kennedi Hendricks also qualified.
BG’s Brynn Depinet cleared 10-6 to finish 19th in the pole vault.
In the triple jump, Perrysburg’s Charlotte Dolliver leaped 29-1½ to place 18th.