PERRYSBURG - At Steinecker Stadium, Perrysburg ran up 373 yards of total offense to defeat Napoleon, 28-0, in a Northern Lakes League tilt Friday.
The Yellow Jackets improve to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the NLL while the Wildcats remain winless in five games.
Perrysburg quarterback T.J. Takats was involved in two second quarter touchdowns, running in for a score from one yard out with 5:41 left in the first half, and then throwing a 19-yard TD pass to Kanyon Gagich with 1:28 remaining.
In the third quarter, Conner Walendzak scored from 19 yards out and Takats threw a 24-yard TD strike to Jack Borer in the fourth.
Takats completed 12 of 16 passes for 194 yards, including six to Borer for 93 yards, one to Ryan Thompson for 36 yards, two to Aiden Kilbride for 31 yards, and two Walendzak for 16 yards.
Walendzak led the Yellow Jackets’ running attack with 98 yards on 19 carries, Takats had 52 yards on 16 carries, Nick Oros had 23 yards on four carries and Borer had an 11-yard run.
Perrysburg held Napoleon to 113 total yards and had one fumble recovery on defense.
For the Wildcats, quarterback Blake Wolf completed 4-of-8 passes for 42 yards, including two to Andrew Williams for 31 yards.
Napoleon running back Michael Chipps was held to 31 yards on 22 carries, Williams had 17 yards on five carries and Wolf had 14 yards on six carries.
Alijah Beverly led Perrysburg’s defense with one-and-a-half sacks and Josiah Brown had a half sack.
Perrysburg had 20 first downs to Napoleon’s eight, and the Yellow Jackets were 2-for-3 on fourth down conversions.