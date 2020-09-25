PERRYSBURG – While there was plenty of scoring for Perrysburg in its Northern Lakes League showdown with Bowling Green, it was the battle in the trenches that made the difference.
The Yellow Jackets offensive and defensive lines played an important part in a 49-14 victory Friday. Perrysburg improves to 5-0 and faces Maumee next Friday. The Bobcats are 4-1 and play Napoleon,
“They have been excellent all year, offense and defense. They wear on people. You can see that throughout the game,” Matt Kregel, Perrysburg’s head coach, said about his linemen.
“A lot of seniors up there. A lot of guys that have spent a lot of time in the weight room,” he continued. “They love to play the game and it shows.”
Dirk Conner, BG’s head coach, said the Perrysburg offensive line just “wears on you and wears on you.”
Conner said that Perrysburg grinded on his team and the grind took it’s toll.
“Coach Kregel did a nice job with them and there is a reason that they are ranked in the top 10 in the state in Division I,” Conner said. “Tonight it looked like a top 10 Division 1 team verses what we think is a top 10 Division 3 team. … I thought our effort was good and our attitude and stuff was right coming into the game.
“We have to develop some more depth and roll some more bodies in. We got a little banged up and we have to get healthy,” he continued. “I thought that really showed especially in the second half.”
Perrysburg stalled on the opening drive of the game and Jason Hudson kicked a 35-yard field goal with 9:25 left in the first quarter for a 3-0 lead.
The Bobcats quickly countered on its first play from scrimmage with an 82-yard run by Eli Brown for a touchdown with 9:09 remaining in the first quarter. Ethan Warner kicked the PAT to give BG a 7-3 lead.
The Yellow Jackets took a 10-7 lead with 35 seconds left in the opening quarter. Connor Walendzak scored on a 1-yard run and Hudson kicked the PAT.
Perrysburg pushed its lead to 17-7 on a 13-yard run by Christian Gulgin and Hudson’s PAT with 5:59 remaining in the first half.
Bowling Green responded with a fourth down conversion as Brown hit a 54-yard TD pass to Ryan Jackson. Warner kicked the PAT to close to within 17-10 with 3:04 left in the first half.
Just 10 seconds later, Gulgin threw a perfect pass to Aidan Pratt for a 64-yard touchdown. The PAT failed and the Yellow Jackets took a 23-10 lead into halftime.
After holding the Bobcats to start the second half, the Yellow Jackets went 74 yards with Walendzak finishing on a 2-yard run with 5:51 left in the third quarter. The pass failed on the point-after giving Perrysburg a 29-14 lead.
Bowling Green suffered an interception on its next opportunity. Two plays later Gulgin found Pratt open again with a 39-yard touchdown pass. The PAT failed and the Yellow Jackets were up 35-14 with 4:40 left in the third quarter.
On BG’s next possession, Pratt recovered a fumble and ran 11 yards for a touchdown. With Hudson’s PAT, Perrysburg had a 42-14 lead with 3:02 remaining in the third quarter.
The Yellow Jackets finished the scoring with a 50-yard drive in the fourth quarter with Gulgin running 5-yards for the touchdown. With Hudson’s PAT, Perrysburg was ahead 49-14 with 6:28 remaining in regulation. The touchdown turned the final minutes of the game into a running clock situation.
“I think we played really hard,” Kregel said. “We have a senior heavy team and in a game like that it shows. … Once we got used to that (BG’s) speed and everybody read their keys we played really well (on defense).
Walendzak finished with 241 yards on 33 carries with two touchdowns.
“He is an incredible back and they put six or seven incredible blockers in front of him,” Conner said about Walendzak.
“The more he practices, the more he gets to see things, the better he gets. He is an uncommon talent,” Kregel said about Walendzak. “I am glad he is on our team.”
Pratt added three touchdowns, two on passes from Gulgin. Pratt had three catches for 116 yards.
“It’s all on our offensive line. We couldn’t do anything without them,” Pratt said. “They are really the heart and soul of our team. They just really help us all through these games. We need to rely on them a lot and they really came through tonight.
“Christian threw two great balls and I really no choice other than to catch them. They were right on the money,” Pratt added.
Kregel also had praise for Pratt.
“Aidan has changed this year about how he practices every day,” Kregel said. “Last year he would not have been able to grind through both sides of the ball to be as good as he is.
“Hard work has made him the player he is,” Kregel added,
Gulgin ran for two scores and threw two touchdown passes. He rushed for 76 yards on eight carries and was 7-of-13 passing for 170 yards.
For the Bobcats, Brown finished with 121 yards on 17 carries. He was 7-of-13 passing for 74 yards.
“I am proud to coach my guys,” Conner said. “We feel like we have a lot of good football to play the rest of the way and to find on our schedule.”
PERRYSBURG 49, BGHS 14
BGHS 7 7 0 0 — 14
PERRYSBURG 10 13 19 7 — 49
P – Hudson, 35 field goal
BG – Brown, 82 run (Warner kick)
P – Walendzak 1 run (Hudson kick)
P – Gulgin, 13 run (Hudson kick)
BG – Jackson, 54 yard pass from Brown (Warner kick)
P – Pratt, 64 pass from Gulgin (kick failed)
P – Walendzak, 2 run (pass failed)
P – Pratt, 39 pass from Gulgin (kick failed)
P – Pratt, 11 fumble recovery and return (Hudson kick)
P – Gulgin, 5 run (Hudson kick)