WHITEHOUSE — The district semifinals Monday night featured one of the more exciting volleyball matches this season, as Perrysburg rallied from down 2-1 to top Anthony Wayne in five sets.
The Generals were up 24-20 in what could have been the deciding fourth set, but the Jackets scored on four straight match points before winning the set 26-24. Perrysburg went on to win the final set 18-16.
The Jackets improve to 12-8 on the season, while Anthony Wayne finishes the year at 21-3.
Perrysburg also avenged their two losses earlier in the season to the Northern Lakes League champs.
“That’s probably the most exciting game we’ve played all season which is perfect because I feel like we are peaking now, and so that’s what we wanted,” Jackets head coach Laura Davidson said.
“We know that we were definitely working on ourselves as a team for the last couple weeks, and honestly, I knew coming in here that they were super confident and that they were going to play their hearts out because they don’t want this season to stop. And they had more to prove, honestly. So I knew they would come in here fighting.”
The Jackets held a 15-9 lead in the first set, before the Generals eventually tied it at 21 and won 25-22. Perrysburg held a 21-18 advantage in the second set, managing to finish on top 25-19 and even the match at 1-1. The scores were flipped in the third set, with Anthony Wayne winning 25-19 to gain a 2-1 lead.
“I was so excited. I really wanted this one. This whole week, we were working towards this win. We really really wanted it,” Jackets outside hitter Julia Beer said.
Perrysburg again would find itself down 15-14 in the set in which the winner must reach 15 and win by two. The Jackets, however, managed to go on a mini 3-1 run to close out the match 18-16.
“I think we just relaxed. We realized this could be our last game, and we really wanted to fight for the seniors, so we all came together and we played for each other,” the junior Beer said.
The Yellow Jackets advance to the district finals where they will face league rival Northview in Sylvania on Wednesday. The Wildcats appear in the district finals after beating St. Ursula 3 sets to 1.
“I think it means everything. We’ve got six seniors on the team, and I know that they want to keep going,” Davidson said. “I think that every year we play for the seniors as much as we can. They have really come together as a team, and I knew that we could do it.”