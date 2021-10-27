HOLLAND — A young Perrysburg team had 14th-ranked St. Francis on the ropes for 65 minutes of soccer Wednesday, but the Knights persevered.
St. Francis never led until early in the second half, but went on to defeat Perrysburg, 4-3, in a Division I district semifinal at Springfield High School.
“At the end of the day, we found a way,” St. Francis coach Francis Stephens said. “It is all about surviving the dance in October.”
The Knights improved to 12-5-1 while the Yellow Jackets season ends at 10-7-2. St. Francis advances to take on the St. John’s-Ashland winner in the district final Saturday.
St. Francis freshman midfielder Alex Duran scored the game winner, coming off the bench to find a ricochet heading his way and he one-timed the ball into the net from 15 yards out with 14:07 remaining, breaking a 3-3 tie.
Early in the game, St. Francis tried to score by going directly over the top, but ultimately it backfired as Perrysburg scored twice in the first half.
“To be honest, we didn’t get into what we’ve been doing all year,” Stephens said. “I think that got us out of sync. That’s hard.
“We saw some things that we thought we could match up on and we thought we could take one-on-one,” Stephens continued.
“We’ve been a team that has been on the ball a lot this year and we want to do those things to stay on the ball, but we just got out of sync.”
Perrysburg took advantage of the Knights’ aggression as senior defender Dylan Paule sent a long free kick 60 yards downfield where junior forward Keegan Motter was waiting.
Motter took advantage of a one-on-one with a defender and St. Francis senior goalkeeper Dylan Chupp. He beat both and scored into an empty net from close range to put the Yellow Jackets up 1-0 with 20:26 left in the first half.
“We were able to counter pretty well and that was our gameplan,” Perrysburg coach Dennis Jeansonne said.
“If we can get into their back line, we felt we had chances. We got a couple goals out of it with a couple phenomenal finishes.”
St. Francis senior midfielder Jack Eitniear responded by striking a 30-yard kick into the upper left corner of the net to tie the game with 14:11 remaining until halftime.
From just outside the box, Perrysburg’s leading scorer, sophomore Alexander Diaz, wrapped a free kick around four walled defenders and past Chupp to put the Jackets back on top, 2-1, with 2:26 remaining.
Two minutes later, St. Francis senior midfielder Zade Awad followed with a free kick in a similar spot as the one Diaz had just scored on. Awad’s through ball was caught by junior Travis Kenner, who scored, tying the game at 2-2 with eight seconds remaining.
Awad gave the Knights their first lead, 3-2, scoring on a breakaway six minutes and 45 seconds into the second half. It was St. Francis’ first shot on frame in the half and their first lead.
However, Perrysburg junior forward Gavin Stork responded, scoring on a 30-yard angled shot after he beat Chupp to the ball, tying the game at 3-3 with 25:04 remaining.
The high scoring affair was a long way from the 3-1 game that St. Francis won in Perrysburg’s season opener. Jeansonne liked the way his team responded.
“We did everything we wanted to do except stop a couple of their counters,” Jeansonne said.
St. Francis outshot Perrysburg 28-14, including 19 first half shots and 22 on frame. Perrysburg sophomore keeper Isaac Revill had 19 saves and Chubb had 10.
In addition, Perrysburg junior midfielder James Xiao had two non-goalie saves and Paule, senior midfielder Reid Fischer, sophomore defender Taylor Thomas and junior defender Adrian Bibb had one NGS apiece.
Perrysburg has eight seniors who will leave the program, but only two started Wednesday. Jeansonne said those guys, all key role players, will be missed.
“It’s tough. I feel horrible for our seniors. I do everything I can to put these guys in position and they played their hearts out. Everything goes out to them,” Jeansonne said.
“It’s hard to look ahead. We know we’re young and we are going to keep building for the future, but everything I have right now is for these guys who are not coming back unfortunately.”