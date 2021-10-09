SYLVANIA — Perrysburg accumulated 450 total yards of offense, including 307 rushing, while cruising to a 40-0 Northern Lakes League victory over Northview at Cat Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets are 5-3 overall and keep any league title hopes alive by improving to 4-1. The Wildcats, which suffered their first conference loss (4-1), fell to 5-3.
Perrysburg running back Conner Walendzak ran for 220 yards on 22 carries and scored two touchdowns, and quarterback T.J. Takats 9-of-14 passes for 143 yards and two TDs.
Takats opened the scoring by running for a 7-yard TD just one minute and 24 seconds after the opening kickoff. A little over four minutes later, Walendzak broke loose for a 64-yard TD scamper.
In the second quarter, Takats threw a 29-yard TD pass to Aiden Kilbride and a 40-yard TD strike to Jack Borer, giving the Yellow Jackets a 27-0 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Walendzak scored on a 10-yard run and Nick Oros scored Perrysburg’s final TD on a 31-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Oros ran for 66 yards on six carries and Takats had 21 yards on the ground on six attempts.
Borer led Perrysburg’s receiving corps with four catches for 85 yards, Kilbride had three catches for 46 yards, Walendzak caught one pass for seven yards and Ryan Thompson caught one pass for five yards.
The Yellow Jackets had 19 first downs to the Wildcats’ 12, and the Perrysburg defense held Northview to 179 total yards.
Northview quarterback Logan Thor completed 9-of-18 passes for 92 yards and one interception, and Thor ran for 83 yards on eight carries.
Conner Cody had five catches for 51 yards and Jackson Clausius caught two passes for 22 yards,
Defensively for Perrysburg, Abram Hire had an interception, Josiah Brown had two sacks and Alijah Beverly, Willie Ortyl, and Drew Williams had one sack each.