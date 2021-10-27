BASCOM — It seems that every time Perrysburg and Springfield meet on the volleyball court, every set is close until the Yellow Jackets pull away at the end.
It happened again in the Division I district final at Hopewell-Loudon High School Wednesday as the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 2007 in straight sets, 25-20, 25-20, 25-22.
The No. 9 ranked Yellow Jackets improve to 24-1 and will now take on the winner of Cleveland St. Joseph and Avon Lake on Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Norwalk High School.
“We’re just super happy. Our No. 1 goal this year was to win this game,” said junior designated specialist Avery Adamski, the Northern Lakes League Player of the Year.
“We just have to prepare the best we can for whoever won the other side of the bracket and be as ready as we can going into the next game,” Adamski continued.
Perrysburg coach Laura Davidson added, “We’re excited. At this point, it is going to be lots of energy and lots of wanting to go as far as we can. We’ve got the solid base there and hopefully we can keep people healthy.”
The Blue Devils, which had not won a district title since 1995, saw their season end at 17-8.
“I could not be prouder of this team,” Springfield coach McKenna Reitz said. “We just put up a fight against a very, very good Perrysburg team. We knew it would be a fight coming in. I just felt proud.”
Perrysburg won 9 of 10 sets against the Blue Devils this season, including 6-of-7 in NLL play, but the Blue Devils were not out of any set in the district final.
The Blue Devils never led in the first set, but were never down by more than five, and trailed by just three, 22-19, when Perrysburg senior outside hitter Julia Beer and Malorie Tansey scored on consecutive kills.
After Springfield senior middle blocker Markiya Cunningham and sophomore opposite hitter Gretchen Sigman combined to score on a block, sophomore libero Kelsey Brooks’ serve went out of bounce to end the set.
The second set was tied at 15-all when the Yellow Jackets rallied to score six straight points, thanks to three aces and a rare kill by senior DS Payton Blaze and block by Beer and sophomore middle blocker Wrigley Takats.
Blaze’s only kill of the game came after a long, drawn-out point in which she combined a diving dig with a return that the Blue Devils had no response for.
The third set Springfield held a 19-18 lead, but Perrysburg scored six straight on Beer’s serving thanks to her three aces and the teamwork of junior outside hitters Danielle Cleavinger and Sara Pahl, who combined to score on two blocks.
Adamski says team unity is the reason the Yellow Jackets have a knack for pulling away at the end of a set.
“They are a really good team, and it is always a really competitive game against them. I think at the end of the game we just really come together as a team, stick to each other and good things happen,” Adamski said.
Davidson said it is about sticking to basics and communication.
“I try to get them to focus on the basics and just do the basics right and make sure we are doing our job,” Davidson said.
“We have to pick up the communication because I have some good players and they’re going to take some big swings, and we know that, so it’s just focusing on our side.”
Pahl led Perrysburg with 13 kills, two blocks and four aces, Beer had 10 kills, four blocks and three aces and Takats had six kills and four blocks but left the game late in the third set after rolling over on her ankle.
Takats was limping and had ice wrapped on her ankle when she received her postgame district championship award.
For Springfield, Sigman had nine kills, five blocks and an ace, sophomore outside hitter Allison Wingate had seven kills, sophomore OH Becca Dauer had six kills and Cunningham had five kills and five blocks.