PERRYSBURG — In a tightly contested match, No. 1 seeded Perrysburg was able to defeat No. 6 seeded Clay 4-3 in extra time to win a Division I district championship.
The Thursday game was about as evenly matched as you can get with each team getting great looks at goal throughout the entire game.
But it was junior Rayann Pruss who found the ball at her feet after an excellent pass and was able to net the ball in the top right corner and give Perrysburg the victory.
“The ball just felt like it was coming in slow motion,” Pruss said. “ I just stopped it and I knew that I was close to the goal so I just stopped it and shot.”
With the victory, Perrysburg wins the district championship moving to 12-1-4 and will face Anthony Wayne in the Division I regional semifinals. It will be a rematch between two NLL squads that tied 0-0 in their only match of the season.
Despite the fact that Perrysburg was able to eventually come out on top, it was Clay that led for most of the game.
Senior Sydney Nichols gave the Eagles the 1-0 lead 6 minutes and 31 seconds into the game as she was able to get her head on a free kick from about 40-yards out. Adele Francis would tie the game at one before halftime, then the Eagles would once again take the lead just 1:18 into the second half off a header from Bella Mabry.
This would be the second time that the Yellow Jackets would fall down 2-1 to the Eagles this season. They had a 2-2 tie against Clay earlier in the season.
Perrysburg Head Coach Jorge Diaz said that he knew his team was resilient because of the tough schedule that they had played so far.
“The character of the kids — they always believed that they could come back. We prepared the whole season and we were having games against Brunswick and Westlake and we fell down and they showed character and we came back,” Diaz said. “I knew the kids could score at anytime and they just have a tremendous positive attitude that helped them get to this level.”
Perrysburg would rise to the challenge once again against Clay, storming ahead 3-2 with two goals in quick succession. Sophomore Elena Neceski would get her head on a cross. Just four minutes later sophomore Maci Maxwell would collide with the goalkeeper going after the ball, but was able to collect herself and roll the ball into the back of the net.
It seemed as if the momentum was tipped in the Yellow Jackets’ direction, but the Eagles were not done yet.
Eight minutes later, with 9:28 left to go in the game, Mabry would take a long 25-yard shot that found its way over the head of goalie Ashley Wood and into the back of the net to tie it at 3-3.
Mabry would come very close, with under a minute to go, to sending Clay home victorious but she narrowly missed a cross in front of the net that would have effectively ended the game with little time left in regulation.
Instead though, the game would go into extra period and Pruss would have the final say in the wild back-and-forth contest.
“I’m so happy, I’m a junior and like coming in off of not winning districts and just getting there multiple times and losing. This is just what I needed,” Pruss said.
Diaz said he knew it would be a close game and he was happy that his kids came through.
“We knew that it was going to be a tight game so we wanted to be able to compete and we wanted to be able to come up with a win if the opportunities came to us and we took those opportunities,” he said.