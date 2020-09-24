PERRYSBURG – For the third time in their last four games Perrysburg is facing an undefeated opponent Friday evening.
It’s week 5 on the Northern Lakes League schedule. The Yellow Jackets defeated Anthony Wayne in week 2 and Napoleon in week 4 and are 4-0 overall.
Now Perrysburg, ranked No. 7 in Division I in this week’s poll, hosts Bowling Green, also 4-0.
“The way our schedule was set up at the beginning before everything else, you looked at our schedule and it was going to be an uphill battle,” said Perrysburg head coach Matt Kregel. “When they reshuffled it, we literally got the toughest schedule in the league. We knew that the league was going to be difficult, and it’s actually proving to be more difficult than we had thought in the beginning.
“You didn’t know that at the time. Every week it’s a good undefeated team that you have to face. That’s the way it should be. But it’s been tough,’’ he continued. “You have to keep that edge every week and the good thing is that this is a team that’s good about being edgy.”
Getting ready for Bowling Green’s offense, led by quarterback Eli Brown, is an interesting task for the Yellow Jackets.
“They are great at what they do,” Kregel said about the Bobcats. “They kind of have a new wrinkle each week that they throw at you.
“One of their strengths is that it is a different offense that you see once a year and you have three days to prepare for it,” he continued. “They have really good athletes, and it makes it difficult to prepare and get ready to play.”
Kregel said the Bobcats run the Military Academy triple option and also run some type of Wing-T and are good at both sets.
“Usually when you play a team that runs that offense, they don’t throw the ball well,” Kregel said. “But their receivers are really good players and that makes it more difficult and this kid (Brown) can throw the ball.”
On the defense side, Kregel said Bowling Green has a lot of athleticism at defensive back and linebacker.
“Everybody is good getting off blocks and getting to the ball and they have some team speed,” Kregel said. “
Offensively the Yellow Jackets will counter with a team that has compiled 1,533 total yards, including 954 rushing yards and 579 passing yards.
Sophomore Connor Walendzak has carried the ball 103 times for 605 yards and eight touchdowns.
“Honestly we thought he was going to be this good,” Kregel said about Walendzak. “What we saw in practice last year and he got quite a bit bigger and stronger in the off-season.
“We kind of knew the cards we had holding with him that he was that good of an athlete.”
Chris Mason has run for 204 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries.
Quarterback Christian Gulgin is 34-of-62 passing for 520 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.
Aidan Pratt has caught 15 passes for 199 yards and four touchdowns. Isaac Whitten has 10 receptions for 139 yards and three touchdowns.
Jason Hudson is 2-for-2 on field goals and 19-of-21 on points-after-touchdown.
Defensively, Jack Higgins leads the team with 25 total tackles. Luke Jaco has 24 tackles and four forced fumbles and Cade Zimmerly has 20 tackles.
At game time, with two undefeated teams and the limited number of fans that are allowed in the stands, it will be an interesting evening.
“It is exactly what you want at this time of the year. It is a big championship game kind of atmosphere,” Kregel said. “When we were afraid that we were not going to get to play a game a month ago, this is game that we wanted.
“The kids deserve it,” he continued. “I keep telling them that this is what we play for. This is why we are here right now. We are excited for it. … We get all the good teams and that’s the way it should be.”