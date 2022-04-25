PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg senior right-handed pitcher Ben Robeson knew he was going toe-to-toe with one of the league’s best hurlers, Bowling Green junior righty Nate Kress, on Monday.
Robeson struck out six, walked three, gave up three hits and one run as the Yellow Jackets defeated the visiting Bobcats, 3-1, in Northern Lakes League action.
“We knew coming in Kress is going to be a great pitcher, and I know I have to be just as good if not better if I want to win the game, so I came out there dealing,” Robeson said.
“I mean, I knew what I had to do. I knew I can be just as good as him. I knew we were going to get something.”
Robeson threw 96 pitches, including 58 for strikes in a game that was completed in less than an hour-and-a-half. He faced 26 batters, relying in part on his defense.
“Really everything was working today. It felt good out there,” Robeson said. “I trusted my defense, which made some great plays out there, so I just threw a lot of strikes and challenged them.”
Perrysburg coach Dave Hall added, “That’s Ben. Ben has been one of the better, unsung players in this league.
“People don’t respect him, or they just overlook him, but he pitches well, he plays third base well, he swings the bat well. He is just a complete ballplayer.”
Kress, a Bowling Green State University commit, did his part, too, striking out 10, walking one, allowing three hits, and of three runs scored against him, two were earned.
However, it was a combination of timely hits by Perrysburg and untimely errors by BG in the bottom of the sixth which allowed the Yellow Jackets to plate two runs, breaking a 1-1 tie.
Junior pinch hitter Matt Gast hit a hard grounder to third, which hopped high over BG third baseman Braden Loomis, ricocheted off his glove in fair territory and deflected into foul territory, that got things rolling.
Perrysburg senior Kanyon Gagich hit a grounder to third, and it appeared the Bobcats had Gast caught in a rundown between second and third, but BG had no one covering second, so Gast scampered back safely.
Kress struck out the next two batters, but with Gast at second and Gagich at third, senior Ryan Thompson belted a liner to right field, scoring Gast. Gagich scored when the Bobcats’ right fielder could not get a handle on the ball.
Hall noted that his team had struggled to get make contact against Kress early in the game, but that changed in the sixth.
“That was huge. We had to do it soon or we’d run out of time, so why not then. Gast started off getting on base for us and then it just started from there,” Robeson said.
BG coach Fred Riggs felt his team’s defensive mistakes in the sixth were the deciding factor.
“It will cost you every time against good teams. We’ve got to be more disciplined,” Riggs said.
Perrysburg, which had committed five errors in suffering its only loss, 6-2, to Napoleon last Friday, needed to beat the Bobcats, or they would fall two games back in the NLL standings.
Perrysburg is 12-1 overall and 3-1 in the NLL, while BG is 6-2 and 3-1.
“We knew after we had a tough loss we had to come back and win the next couple, and now we have to keep going and win out in the league,” Robeson said.
Perrysburg’s defense did its part, too, playing heads up baseball to keep BG off the board in the top of the sixth, despite a couple miscues.
BG senior Ryan Jackson doubled to the right-center field gap and reached third on a throwing error.
With two outs and Jackson on third, BG senior Luke Johnson hit a grounder that appeared to be finding its way up the middle, but Perrysburg sophomore second baseman Jack Losee made a diving stop and threw out Johnson.
“Jack Losee made a great play to pick off the runner with Jackson on third to end the sixth,” Hall said.
“(Sophomore) Matt Hubbard, that was his second start at third base, did a great job with a couple hard hit balls,” Hall added.
Perrysburg scored its first run when Gagich led off the bottom of the first inning with a double to left-center field. He scored when junior Connor Walendzak hit an RBI sacrifice fly to left field.
Kress scored BG’s only run in the top of the second, reaching after swinging on a third pitch strike that reached the backstroke with two outs. BG senior Brady Gaines’ base hit to center field scored Kress to tie the game at one run apiece.
Riggs said his team must respond positively after suffering a tough NLL loss.
“We don’t have many days to practice with us being backed up with games due to the weather, but we have to come out and hold each other accountable,” Riggs said.
“In doing so, the play will improve on offense and defense. We just have to be better and that includes us as coaches, me included.”