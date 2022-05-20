PERRYSBURG 7, MANSFIELD MADISON 3
PERRYSBURG — In Division I sectional baseball tournament action, Perrysburg defeated visiting Mansfield Madison, 7-3, on Thursday.
Will Rettig struck out 10, walked one, and allowed four hits and one earned run over seven innings. Rettig threw 93 pitches, including 69 for strikes.
Ryan Thompson was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for the Yellow Jackets and A.J. Bernthisel was 3-for-3.
Kyle Gagich was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, T.J. Takats was 2-for-4, Matt Gast was 2-for-3 and Max Heltzel was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Jacob Zilles also had a base hit.
Perrysburg, which outhit Madison 15-4, led by just 1-0 after three innings, but added a combined six runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth.
Gagich had a sacrifice fly and stolen base, and Takats had a stolen base.
OTSEGO 2, SHERWOOD FAIRVIEW 0
TONTOGANY — Otsego senior pitcher Joseph Dzierwa held Fairview to four hits as the Knights won a Division III sectional tournament game, 2-0, Thursday.
The game remained scoreless until the Knights scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh on a home run by sophomore Jaxon Jeremy. It was one of only three hits by Otsego.
LAKE 10, VAN BUREN 2
VAN BUREN — In Division III sectional tournament action Thursday, Lake defeated Van Buren, 10-2.
The Flyers led 3-2 after four innings but scored a combined seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings, outhitting VB, 10-3.
Lake Erie College-bound Lake senior pitcher Cam Hoffman started, striking out one, walking one, and allowing two hits and two runs over 2.1 innings.
Connor Moore pitched the final 4.2 innings, striking out two, walking one, and holding Van Buren to one hit and no runs to get the win.
Michael Tolles was 2-for-5 with a double, Keagon Henry was 2-for-4 with a double, and Moore and Noah Robie had two base hits apiece/
Richie Hayward doubled for the Flyers, Hoffman reached after getting hit by a pitch, and Jay Blazevich, Tolles and Hoffman had stolen bases.
Moore also had two sacrifice flies, and Blazevich and Matt Perry had sacrifice bunts.
ROSSFORD 32, TOLEDO WOODWARD 1
ROSSFORD — In a Division II sectional tournament game Thursday, Rossford scored 32 runs on 17 hits in a 32-1 win over Toledo Woodward.
Jackson Yerkes was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs to lead Rossford. Brandon Swope and Seth Walters also hit doubles.
The Bulldogs took advantage of 10 errors by the Polar Bears and 11 walks and scored 21 runs in the first inning. Eleven different Rossford batters joined in on the hit parade.
Rossford starting pitcher Brenden Revels struck out five, walked nobody and did not allow a hit or run over two innings.