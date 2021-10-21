PERRYSBURG — The No. 9 ranked Perrysburg volleyball team improved to 22-1 and advanced to the Division I district tournament with a 25-10, 25-8, 25-8 victory over Ashland Wednesday.
The sectional final took an hour — less time than it took the Arrows to travel to Perrysburg. The Arrows end their season at 3-20.
The Arrows only had two wins over Mansfield Senior and one over Mapleton, a smaller school, but the top-seeded Yellow Jackets did not let their guard down.
“We know that anyone can beat anyone on any given day, so we just try to keep focused on ourselves instead of the other team and make sure all of our teammates are in check and everyone is focused,” said Perrysburg junior outside hitter Sara Pahl.
Perrysburg coach Laura Davidson added, “The challenge tonight was actually staying steady and staying disciplined and I think they did a pretty nice job of that.”
In the tournament win, Perrysburg senior outside hitter Julia Beer led the Jackets with 13 kills and four aces.
Pahl and junior outside hitter Julie Hubbard had five kills apiece and Pahl had nine aces, including two in the first set, four in the second and three more in the third.
Senior designated specialist Payton Blaze, junior setter Giana Frayer and junior libero Avery Adamski had three aces apiece as the team racked up 22 aces.
A total of 10 different Perrysburg players had kills in the match, but Pahl makes the point that does not happen without the play of designated specialists and setters.
“It’s awesome, but it starts with our passing and our settings, so we cannot get a good swing if you don’t have a good pass and a good connection with the setter,” Pahl said.
As a result, Adamski’s defensive skills led to her being voted this year’s Northern Lakes League Player of the Year.
Adamski and Pahl joined Beer on the All-NLL first team. Perrysburg was a perfect 14-0 in NLL play this season and had six players get all-league recognition.
Adamski leads the team with 358 digs heading into the tournament, Frayer has 168 and Pahl has 142. Beer has a team-high 280 kills and Pahl follows with 227.
Blaze and Frayer are second team All-NLL and sophomore middle blocker Wrigley Takats is an honorable mention selection. Takats leads the team with 66 blocks, Blaze has 61 aces and Pahl has 51.
Davidson said that she is fortunate to inherit a group of girls who love volleyball so much, they play all the time. That does not mean Davidson hasn’t honed their skills even further.
“I would say most of my kids play some kind of club ball during the offseason and they are dedicated. That’s all I can ask as a head coach,” Davidson said. “I don’t know if it is luck or not, but these kids love the sport and honestly, they play so they can get better so they can be here in this tournament right now.”
It showed in the straight set win over Ashland, which did get seven kills from senior setter Jaden Smith.
In district play, Perrysburg will travel to Hopewell-Loudon High School in Bascom to face off with the Fremont Ross-Wapakoneta winner on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Davidson is confident her team is ready for the next level of tournament action.
“I believe through the experience this year our team actually does do better against stronger teams, so I’m not really afraid of moving forward and seeing better teams,” Davidson said.