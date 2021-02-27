TOLEDO — Perrysburg girls basketball fell to Sylvania Northview 45-44 in a closely contested district finals matchup at Central Catholic Saturday afternoon.
The Wildcats, who defeated the Yellow Jackets twice this season, controlled the whole way but were never able to put Perrysburg to bed.
It was a 13-9 Wildcat lead after one quarter, and a 25-16 Wildcat lead going into halftime.
The Yellow Jackets chipped away in the third quarter going into the final period trailing by just four points, 34-30.
Northview wasn’t able to pull away in the fourth quarter, and in fact they trailed by one after a late three from Perrysburg's Jada Wilhelms.
But Northview's Kacee Baumhower responded quickly as she drove through the lane and drew a foul. She sank both and the Wildcats narrowly escaped with a district championship.
Perrysburg was led by senior forward Bella Vaillant, who had 20 points and was 6 of 7 from the free throw line. Senior guard Kylie Griggs was second on the team with nine points, all coming from beyond the arc.
The Wildcats were led by St. Bonaventure commit Kacee Baumhower who had 23 points and senior Taylor Stacey who added 10 points, with nine of them coming from three.
Perrysburg graduates seven seniors: Macie Stringfellow, Griggs, Marissa Thomas, Morgan Featherstun, Jada Wilhelms, Skylar Young and Vaillant.
Northview moves on to play Notre Dame Academy in the regional semfinals on Tuesday at Sandusky High School.
PERRYSBURG 9 7 14 14 — 44
NORTHVIEW 13 12 9 11 – 45
PERRYSBURG
Vaillant, 7-0-6—20; Griggs, 0-3-0—9; Stringfellow, 2-0-3—7; Wilhelms, 0-2-0—6; Thomas, 1-0-0—2; Featherstun, 0-0—0; Young, 0-0—0; Sims, 0-0—0. TOTAL: 9-5-11—44
NORTHVIEW
Baumhower, 7-1-6—23; Stacy, 0-3-1—10; Taylor, 1-1-0—5; Leamy, 0-1-0—3; Hunt, 1-0-0—2; Hunt, 1-0-0—2; Creech, 0-0—0. TOTALS, 10-6-7—45