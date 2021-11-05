The 2021 Northern Lakes League All League Football Team has been announced.
QUARTERBACK
First team - TJ Takats (Perrysburg)
Second team - Cam Swiger (Anthony Wayne)
RUNNING BACK
First team - Joe Caswell (Anthony Wayne), Connor Walendzak (Perrysburg)
Second team - Brandon Langston (Springfield), Michael Chipps (Napoleon)
WIDE RECEIVER
First team - Jack Borer (Perrysburg), Evan Ray (Anthony Wayne), Aiden Kilbride (Perrysburg)
Second team - Jacob Copley (Anthony Wayne), Connor Cody (Northview), Andrew Williams (Napoleon), Emite Lamb (Southview)
TIGHT END
First team - Zack Harshman (Southview)
Second team - Caleb Stoner (Napoleon), Ryan Thompson (Perrysburg)
TACKLE
First team - Evan White (Anthony Wayne), Michael Seney (Perrysburg)
Second team - Seth Rogers (Anthony Wayne), Mitchell Smith (Perrysburg)
GUARD
First team - Jack Bauer (Anthony Wayne), Peyton Collins (Perrysburg)
Second team - Jacob LeGrand (Anthony Wayne), Max Yonker (Perrysburg)
CENTER
First team - Jack Behnfeldt (Anthony Wayne)
Second team - Dylan Buganski (Southview)
PUNTER
First team - Alex Kasee (Northview)
Second team - Chase Maulucci (Maumee)
PLACE KICKER
First team - Alex Kasee (Northview)
Second team - Logan Howe (Southview)
DEFENSIVE END
First team - Alijah Beverly (Perrysburg), Kyle Pawlicki (Anthony Wayne)
Second team - Caleb Stoner (Napoleon), Jordan Welch (Springfield)
INTERIOR LINEMAN
First team - Josiah Brown (Perrysburg), Garrett Pasker (Springfield)
Second team - Brandon Hallett (Anthony Wayne), Cadence Carswell (Anthony Wayne)
INSIDE LINEBACKER
First team - Ty Grooms (Anthony Wayne), Tanner Rubinstein (Napoleon)
Second team - Easton Wagner (Perrysburg), Kurt Goben (Northview)
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER
First team - Bryce Kahl (Anthony Wayne), Chase Saneholtz (Anthony Wayne)
Second team - Joshua Mack (Napoleon), Joe Conley (Perrysburg)
CORNERBACK
First team - Jeffrey Mold, Jr. (Anthony Wayne), Elijah Thomas (Southview)
Second team - England Allen (Anthony Wayne), Giovanni Restivo (Perrysburg)
SAFETY
First team - Alex Talbert (Anthony Wayne), Kanyon Gagich (Perrysburg)
Second team - Kaleb Woods (Napoleon), Evan Brandt (Bowling Green)