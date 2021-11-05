Perrysburg Football 2021

File. Perrysburg quarterback TJ Takats, right, pushes off Fairmont's Asa Hester, let, during the first half Friday in Perrysburg.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

The 2021 Northern Lakes League All League Football Team has been announced.

QUARTERBACK

First team - TJ Takats (Perrysburg)

Second team - Cam Swiger (Anthony Wayne)

RUNNING BACK

First team - Joe Caswell (Anthony Wayne), Connor Walendzak (Perrysburg)

Second team - Brandon Langston (Springfield), Michael Chipps (Napoleon)

WIDE RECEIVER

First team - Jack Borer (Perrysburg), Evan Ray (Anthony Wayne), Aiden Kilbride (Perrysburg)

Second team - Jacob Copley (Anthony Wayne), Connor Cody (Northview), Andrew Williams (Napoleon), Emite Lamb (Southview)

TIGHT END

First team - Zack Harshman (Southview)

Second team - Caleb Stoner (Napoleon), Ryan Thompson (Perrysburg)

TACKLE

First team - Evan White (Anthony Wayne), Michael Seney (Perrysburg)

Second team - Seth Rogers (Anthony Wayne), Mitchell Smith (Perrysburg)

GUARD

First team - Jack Bauer (Anthony Wayne), Peyton Collins (Perrysburg)

Second team - Jacob LeGrand (Anthony Wayne), Max Yonker (Perrysburg)

CENTER

First team - Jack Behnfeldt (Anthony Wayne)

Second team - Dylan Buganski (Southview)

PUNTER

First team - Alex Kasee (Northview)

Second team - Chase Maulucci (Maumee)

PLACE KICKER

First team - Alex Kasee (Northview)

Second team - Logan Howe (Southview)

DEFENSIVE END

First team - Alijah Beverly (Perrysburg), Kyle Pawlicki (Anthony Wayne)

Second team - Caleb Stoner (Napoleon), Jordan Welch (Springfield)

INTERIOR LINEMAN

First team - Josiah Brown (Perrysburg), Garrett Pasker (Springfield)

Second team - Brandon Hallett (Anthony Wayne), Cadence Carswell (Anthony Wayne)

INSIDE LINEBACKER

First team - Ty Grooms (Anthony Wayne), Tanner Rubinstein (Napoleon)

Second team - Easton Wagner (Perrysburg), Kurt Goben (Northview)

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER

First team - Bryce Kahl (Anthony Wayne), Chase Saneholtz (Anthony Wayne)

Second team - Joshua Mack (Napoleon), Joe Conley (Perrysburg)

CORNERBACK

First team - Jeffrey Mold, Jr. (Anthony Wayne), Elijah Thomas (Southview)

Second team - England Allen (Anthony Wayne), Giovanni Restivo (Perrysburg)

SAFETY

First team - Alex Talbert (Anthony Wayne), Kanyon Gagich (Perrysburg)

Second team - Kaleb Woods (Napoleon), Evan Brandt (Bowling Green)

