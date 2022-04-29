PERRYSBURG — A lacrosse game between Perrysburg and Anthony Wayne was halted Thursday night after a Generals player reportedly made a “racially derogatory comment.”
In a statement Friday, Anthony Wayne High School Principal Kevin Pfefferle said that the incident is under investigation.
He said that the alleged incident took place at Thursday’s boys varsity lacrosse game between Anthony Wayne and Perrysburg. The district was made aware of allegations of an inappropriate, racially derogatory comment made by an Anthony Wayne athlete toward a Perrysburg athlete, Pfefferle said.
“This report is being taken very seriously and will be investigated thoroughly. Our school officials are working with Perrysburg school administrators and ask that our community allow time for additional conversations and information gathering to take place,” Pfefferle said.
“Anthony Wayne Local Schools does not condone this type of behavior. We will continue the investigation and pursue the appropriate due process.”