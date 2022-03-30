PERRYSBURG 13, SOUTHVIEW 4
PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg senior midfielder Tyler Yager had six goals and an assist to lead the Yellow Jackets to a 13-4 Northern Lakes League boys lacrosse victory over visiting Sylvania Southview Tuesday.
The Yellow Jackets move to 2-0 on the season as 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior goalie Beau Craig had six saves to get the win.
Senior attack Joseph Ettore had three goals and three assists and junior attacks Drew Schmidbauer and Anthony Kovacs had one goal and one assist each.
Senior Josh Carter and junior long stick midfielder Ethan Johnson scored one goal apiece for the Jackets and senior attack Steven Speer had two assists.
DEFIANCE 6, ROSSFORD 1
ROSSFORD — Brandon Swope went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI, but Rossford fell in a non-league baseball game to Defiance, 6-1.
Defiance scored one run in the third and fifth but added four in the sixth to pull ahead. Swope had the base hit to score Rossford’s only run in the bottom of the sixth. Swope also took the loss on the mound.
Defiance pitching allowed only two base hits, while Defiance had six hits and took advantage of three Rossford errors.
LAKE 11, CLYDE 1
CLYDE — Lake baseball scored seven runs in the first inning on its way to an 11-1 non-league victory over Clyde on Tuesday.
Drew Tajblik and Michael Tolles all managed multiple hits for Lake, which had eight as a team. The Flyers took advantage of eight walks by three Clyde pitchers.
Tajblik went 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI to lead the Flyers and Tolles went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs.
Aiden Young belted a double, Richie Hayward had a base hit, and two RBIs and Keagon Henry had a base hit and an RBI for the Flyers. Hayward and Moore also reached base on errors.
Lake senior Cam Hoffman was the winning pitcher, allowing four hits and one run while striking out three and walking one over four innings.
Conner Moore threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen, not allowing a hit or run, and defensively, Lake did not commit an error, but scored their first run off a Clyde error.
OTSEGO 5, EVERGREEN 0
METAMORA — Otsego pitcher Lexi North was brilliant in the circle on Tuesday, as she threw a no-hitter to lead the Knights past Evergreen 5-0.
North struck out 16 and did not walk a batter. If it weren’t for one hit batter and another reaching on an error, she would have had a perfect game.
Otsego got things moving in the first inning, scoring two runs when North singled. Summer Berry went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead the Knights in hits.
Berry, Kiana Dingledine and Riley Rowe all doubled for the Knights.
CLYDE 6, LAKE 5
CLYDE — Clyde scored a walk-off run in the bottom of the seventh to defeat Lake in softball, 6-5, Tuesday.
Lake trailed 5-2 heading into the top of the seventh, and the Flyers scored three runs to tie the game before the Clyde Fliers got the game-winner.
For Lake, freshman Sarah Patrick was 4-for-4 with an RBI and senior Abbie Rymers was 4-for-4. Junior Jessie Materni had a base hit and two RBIs for the Flyers.
Lake freshman Kali Bedford doubled, freshman Diem Isbell had a base hit, and senior Chelsea Wood and freshman Kylee Pietrzak had one RBI each.
Bedford started in the circle, striking out one, walking two and allowing three hits and two earned runs over 3.1 innings pitched.
Patrick closed, giving up six hits and walking two, but only two of three runs scored against her were earned.
OTSEGO 80 ROSSFORD 56
ROSSFORD — Otsego defeated Rossford, 80-56, in a boys track meet hosted by the Bulldogs Tuesday.
Otsego junior Walker Zulch won the 110-meter hurdles (20.3 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (47.5).
Otsego senior Nathan Snyder won the 100-meter dash (11.6) and the 200 (24.8).
Behind the running of senior Brandon Serrato, junior Joseph Brewster and freshmen Nathan Strahm and Wesley Kellermeier, the Knights won the 4x400 relay, finishing in 4:00.3.
The Rossford 4x800 relay team of junior Ian Clark, sophomore Dylan McCann and freshmen Alex Vargo and Xavier Boyd won in 9:29.
Clark, McCann, senior Logan Unrein, and freshman Grant Eckel won the 4x200 relay (1:41.1).
The Bulldogs also won the 4x100 relay as Unrein, Eckel, junior Owen Hill and freshman Leland Sieminski finished in 49 seconds.
Rossford senior Austin Cramer won the 1600 (5:04.9) and 3200 (11:29.4), Clark won the 400 (54.8), and McMann won the 800 (2:20.2).
Otsego senior Blaize Robinson won the discus with a throw of 111 feet and sophomore Tyler Michael won the long jump (18 feet, 8½ inches).
Otsego junior Zachary Hillyard won the shot put (36-9) and junior Carson Lathrop took the pole vault (11-6).
Rossford freshman Jake Humphrey won the high jump (5-4).
EASTWOOD 92, OAK HARBOR 45
OAK HARBOR — Eastwood boys defeated Oak Harbor, 92-45, in a dual track meet Tuesday.
Eastwood’s 4x800 relay team of Cory Jay, Devin Good, Xander Ramsey and Hayden Hoelter won in 8:55.04.
For the Eagles, Noah Smith won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.42 and 300 hurdles (43.54), Jake Limes won the 100 dash (11.71),
Good won the 800 (2:12.2) and Jay won the 1600 (4:59.91) and 3200 (10:57.5).
Eastwood senior Jacob Meyer won the high jump, clearing six feet, Dalton Hesselbart won the pole vault (13 feet, nine inches), Dayquan Oliver won the long jump (18-8½).
Brayden Bowdle won the discus (116-9) and Nate Heskett won the shot put (45-8) for the Eagles.
EASTWOOD 77½, OAK HARBOR 59½
OAK HARBOR — In a girls track meet, Eastwood defeated Oak Harbor 77½ to 59½.
Eastwood’s team of Amelia Ward, Leah Emch, Addie Young and Talia Baum won the 800-meter relay in 10:53.6.
Emch won the 1600, finishing in 5:52.43, Ward won the 800 (2:47.63), Emma Downs won the 200 (27.86 seconds), and Z Ramsey won the 3200 (12:48.56).
Eastwood’s Maisy Stevenson won the high jump, clearing four feet, 10 inches. Julia Sabo won the pole vault (10 feet), Ava Kiefer won the discus (116-8) and shot put (36-6).
OTSEGO 74, ROSSFORD 57
ROSSFORD—In a girls track meet, Otsego defeated Rossford, 74-57, Tuesday.
Otsego sophomore Kaitlin Gardner won the 100-meter hurdles in 18.8 seconds.
Otsego junior Abigail Eberly won the 100-meter dash in 13.5 seconds and junior Patricia Borer won the 200 (32.3 seconds).
Otsego freshman Sophie Dimick took the 1600 (6:29.2).
Otsego freshman Celeste Ellerbrock won the 800 (3:08.6).
The Rossford 4x800 relay team of senior Macey Laubenthal, junior Jewel Martinez, sophomore Celeste Hughes and freshman Alaina Cliché won in 13:52.4.
Rossford also took the 4x200 relay behind the running of seniors Ava Rohrs and Mia Webb, junior Lilly Leganik and sophomore Mia DeBortoli, finishing in 1:58.5.
The Bulldogs’ 4x100 team, Webb, Leganik, sophomore Zaria Gordon and freshman Noel Reinhart won 55.9 seconds.
The Bulldogs’ 4x400 team, Webb, Martens, DeBortoli and Gordon, won in 5:57.4.
DeBortoli also won the 400 dash (1:08.9) and Rossford junior Natalise Martens won the 300 hurdles (56.5). Cliché won the 3200 (15:24.4) for the Bulldogs.
Otsego freshman Brooke Simon won the discus (99 feet, one inch) and shot put (30-7), senior Ashley Brinkman won the long jump (14 feet), and sophomore Addyson Limes won the pole vault (seven feet).
DeBortoli’s high jump of four feet, eight inches won her a first-place finish.