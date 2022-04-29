PERRYSBURG GIRLS LACROSSE
PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg girls lacrosse leads the Northern Lakes League with a 9-1 overall record after a win over Sylvania Northview and non-league win over Tecumseh (Mich.) last week.
Lauren Gorcz, Grace Garee and Megan Gibbs scored four goals apiece and captain Mia Haschak had three goals as the Yellow Jackets defeated Tecumseh, 20-2, April 22, and Southview, 13-2, April 20.
The Jackets have clinched at least a share of the title and can win it outright by defeating Sylvania Northview on Wednesday.
Perrysburg has only lost two games in the past two years, losing to state champions New Albany and to Avon.
BOWLING GREEN 3, SYLVANIA SOUTHVIEW 1
SYLVANIA — Bowling Green baseball rebounded from Monday’s loss to Perrysburg to defeat Southview, 3-1, in a Northern Lakes League game Wednesday.
Brady Gaines got the win, striking out seven, walking four, allowing four hits and one run over 6.2 innings.
Jimmy LaForce got the final out and the save, striking out one batter on three pitches.
At the plate, Gaines, Luke Johnson and Braden Loomis had base hits for the Bobcats, which broke a 1-1 tie with single runs in the sixth and seventh to win.
Johnson and Ryan Jackson had stolen bases, Loomis was hit by a pitch, Jackson had a sacrifice fly and Brayden Clauson laid down a sacrifice bunt.
Cam Moran pitched a complete game for Southview, striking out four, walking five, allowing three hits and three runs over seven innings.
Colin Patterson, Paul McGowan, Oliver Theiss and Drew Young had base hits for the Cougars. Moran was hit by a pitch.
PERRYSBURG 7, MAUMEE 0
MAUMEE — Perrysburg pitchers Matt Hubbard, Nick Hartzell and Will Rettig combined for a one-hit shutout as the Yellow Jackets defeated Maumee, 7-0, in Northern Lakes League baseball Wednesday.
Hubbard struck out four, walked two, and allowed one hit over five innings. Hartzell pitched one inning, striking out one and walking one and Rettig pitched the seventh, striking out one batter.
At the plate, Connor Walendzak was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Kyle Gagich and Ryan Thompson were both 2-for-3, and T.J. Takats was 2-for-4.
Matt Gast and A.J. Bernthisel had base hits and Hubbard was hit by a pitch.
Sam Archambeau had Maumee’s only hit and Drew Durliat took the loss on the hill for the Panthers.
LAKE 5, ELMWOOD 3
MILLBURY — Lake pitcher Drew Tajblik struck out 10 and walked just one as the Flyers held off Rossford, 5-3, in a Northern Buckeye Conference baseball game Wednesday.
Tajblik pitched 6.1 innings, throwing 102 pitches, and he allowed four hits, but only one of three of Rossford’s runs were earned.
Conner Moore got the final two outs, striking out one batter and not allowing a hit.
At the plate, Moore was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Noah Robie, Aiden Young, and Matt Perry had base hits. Cam Hoffman had a stolen base for the Flyers.
For Elmwood, Jimmie Palmer had a double and Lex Voska, William Keiffer, and Allen Sterling had base hits.
Tyler Shaffer started on the mound, striking out five, walking four, and allowing three hits and three runs, but just one was earned, over four innings.
Nathan Abke pitched the final two innings, striking out two, walking three and giving up two hits and two runs.
OTSEGO 11, ROSSFORD 3
ROSSFORD — Otsego senior pitcher Joseph Dzierwa got the win as the Knights went on the road to defeat Rossford, 11-3, in Northern Buckeye Conference baseball Wednesday.
For Otsego, Tyler O’Brien was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Dzierwa was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three stolen bases.
Brenden Revels took the loss on the mound for the Bulldogs.
Otsego led by just 1-0 after two innings, but exploded for four runs in the third, and then scored in every inning from there on out. Rossford got all three of its runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
ELMWOOD 6, LAKE 2
MILLBURY — Elmwood pitcher Maddie Milligan held Lake to five hits as the Royals defeated the Flyers, 6-2, Wednesday in Northern Buckeye Conference softball.
Elmwood also had five hits, led by Jordyn Babcock’s double, Kennadie Plouck had a base hit and two RBIs and Kynzie Science, Anna Allison and Tianna Galbraith had one base hit apiece.
The Royals took advantage of seven Lake errors while Elmwood played perfect defense without committing an error.
Galbraith and Kate Keiffer had stolen bases and Allison had a sacrifice bunt.
Kali Bedford pitched for Lake, striking out five, walking two, allowing five hits but only two of six runs scored were charged against her. Both Milligan and Bedford pitched seven inning complete games.
Bedford also hit a solo home run, Diem Isbell was 2-for-3 with a double, and Abbie Rymers and Kylee Pietrzak had base hits.
OTSEGO 9, ROSSFORD 1
ROSSFORD — Otsego senior pitcher Lexi North struck out 12 and allowed two hits in pitching a complete-game, 9-1 Northern Buckeye Conference victory over Otsego Wednesday.
North just walked three batters, throwing 94 pitches, including 65 for strikes. She threw 22 first pitch strikes in facing 27 batters and got six groundouts and three fly outs.
Kiana Dingledine hit a home run and had two RBIs for the Knights, and North, Evelyn Rider, Makayla Dingledine and Moira Yaney had base hits.
Rider had three stolen bases, Makayla Dingledine had two steals and Yaney had one.
Paige Kromenacker and Rylin Reynolds had the only hits for the Bulldogs.
Lola Luderman started in the circle, striking out two, walking five, allowing five hits and nine runs, but only three were earned.
EASTWOOD 16, WOODMORE 0
WOODVILLE — Three Eastwood pitchers combined to shut out Woodmore, as the Eagles mercied the Wildcats, 16-0, after five innings.
Toby Marten started, striking out four, walking three and allowing two hits over two innings. Jarod Bonfiglio pitched two innings, striking out two, walking none and allowing four hits.
Ethan Rapp closed in the fifth, striking out the side on 11 pitches.
Offensively, Tristan Schuerman was 2-for-3 with a home and two RBIs and Jordan Pickerel had a homer and two RBIs.
Lake Boos had a triple and three RBIs, Jackson Bauer tripled, Bonfiglio doubled, and Case Boos, Isaac Cherry and Andrew Badenhop had base hits.
Case Boos had three stolen bases, Pickerel had a stolen base and Cherry, Bauer and Marten were hit by pitches.
PERRYSBURG 4, OTTAWA HILLS 1
PERRYSBURG—At Perrysburg Tennis Center Wednesday, Perrysburg defeated Ottawa Hills, 4-1, in a non-league match.
At first singles, Perrysburg’s Mason Deal defeated Jack Burke 6-2, 6-1. At second singles, Perrysburg’s Matthew Wiley defeated Henry Harders, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.
In Perrysburg’s only loss at third singles, Sydney Deal fell to Darwin Posta, 6-1, 6-7 (3-7), 2-6.
At first doubles, Perrysburg’s Nicholas Barry and Niranjan Bhagwat won 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 and at second doubles, Aiden Bielefeld and Jevin Mullins won 6-3, 6-4.