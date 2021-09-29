PERRYSBURG — None of the top four teams in Northern Lakes League boys soccer has lost a conference game yet, so Perrysburg knows they have to keep pace.
There are ties among the teams, and the Yellow Jackets have two of those, so they cannot afford another. Tuesday, the Yellow Jackets stayed on course by defeating Bowling Green, 3-1.
Perrysburg, which has won four straight games, improves to 8-3-2 overall and 3-0-2 in the conference, while BG falls to 3-6-3 and is winless in five NLL games.
On the Widdell Field pitch at Steinecker Stadium, Perrysburg coach Dennis Jeansonne celebrated senior night by starting all nine seniors.
The seniors know how important it is for the Jackets to keep pace with Anthony Wayne (8-3-2, 4-0-1), and the two Sylvania schools, Southview (8-0-4, 4-0) and Northview (5-0-4, 3-0-1), if they want to celebrate their final year on the pitch.
“For the seniors, it’s all about coming together as a team,” senior defenseman Dylan Paule said. “A lot of us did not play together last year — we were split up on teams.
“Being not a young team, but a little inexperienced, throughout the season we are definitely starting to build up momentum and coming out stronger,” said Paule, who had two shots on goal and four steals against BG.
Senior midfielder Reid Fischer, who had one shot and three steals, added, “It means a lot for us. We are just a group of guys who are really working for each other, working to together.
“We all have that dream of winning the NLL and we’re hoping to do it this year. We have a chance and we’re just hoping to perform.”
Perrysburg’s three goals were scored by sophomore forward Alex Diaz, senior forward Noah Jones and junior midfielder James Xiao.
All three scorers hit their mark on angled spin-around shots from between 15 and 25 yards while being well-marked defensively. Jeansonne says that is something he does not have to teach.
“That is a lot of individual effort. The key was how we got there,” Jeansonne said. “We built up a little bit of offense, we created one-on-one scenarios and when you are one on one and can turn and shoot, you can get a good shot off.”
BG’s first defensive mistake came early. Diaz scored the first goal seven minutes and 49 seconds after the opening kickoff on an assist from senior forward Tommy Rojas. Diaz spun around his defender and kicked it left-footed.
“You can’t make mistakes against good teams,” BG coach Josh Fox said. “On their first goal we gave a good player, one of the best in the area, too much space and he made us pay.”
Perrysburg’s 1-0 lead held up until halftime, and Jeansonne changed his strategy from fast break to possession, hoping to get some insurance goals.
“I think we just wanted to play more direct in the first half and that is not necessarily our game style. The second half we really forced it in,” Jeansonne said. “We really controlled the game, controlled the tempo, and when we did that, we didn’t get as many goals as wanted to get and BG was pretty stout back there on D.
“They weren’t going to give us too many shots, but when we wanted to control the game, we did. It was a much better half for us, and the score showed that.”
In the first half, Perrysburg had seven shots on goals to BG’s two, but BG senior goalkeeper Robert Archer and his defense were up to task of keeping the Bobcats in the game through 40 minutes.
In the second half, the Yellow Jackets had 11 shots on goal to the Bobcats’ three. Archer finished with 14 saves (one hit the crossbar), and Perrysburg sophomore goalkeeper Isaac Revill had five saves.
Jones scored, using his right foot, on an assist from junior forward Gavin Stork, by placing his shot just between the right crossbar and Archer. The ball squeezed past Archer with 22;20 remaining in the game.
Xiao scored the Jacket’s third turn-around score, catching the back of the net with 9:15 remaining.
However, one minute later, BG had an answer as senior midfielder Maddox Brosius received a perfect cross from junior defender Max Nazario, and Brosius one-timed a header past Revill.
Fox noted that his team had other opportunities, including three first half shots that were high or wide the post.
“I’m pleased with the effort. We had our chances, and we didn’t finish. Again, the margin for error against good teams is too small, so that’s what got us,” Fox said.
Jeansonne would like to have seen a better offensive performance, but his seniors were able to celebrate a win on their night.
“We were able to get them all playing time and they all earned it, they all deserved it,” Jeansonne said.