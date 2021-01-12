PERRYSBURG — In a game that came down to the very end, Perrysburg girls basketball was able to hold off a Fairview comeback to defeat the Apaches 61-59 on Monday night.
The win moved Perrysburg to 6-1 on the season. Fairview falls to 9-3 with the loss.
Senior Kylie Griggs led the Yellow Jackets for most of the night, scoring a game high 18 points. Senior Macie Stringfellow was able to knock down a shot to put Perrysburg up two with three seconds left in the game.
Senior Morgan Featherstun got the assist after a scrappy rebound off an initial Perrysburg miss.
“We fought. We had a game with Archbold that was the same sort of idea as this one tonight, we fought in that game. Morgan hustled, made a great play there and kicked it out to Macie for the game winning shot,” Perrysburg head coach Todd Sims said. “There are times where you’ve got to hustle and make those garbage plays.”
An ensuing halfcourt heave from Fairview fell well short, and that marked the end of a roller coaster win for the Yellow Jackets.
To start the game, Fairview went on a 6-2 run before Perrysburg called a timeout. After that timeout however, a full-court press by Perrysburg began to give the Apaches fits. This led to a 16-10 run to close out the first quarter and give Perrysburg a 18-16 lead.
The ensuing quarter was much of the same as Perrysburg frequently caused turnovers and in turn created easy layups as they pushed their lead all the way to 14 at one point. Leading the charge in this quarter was Griggs who had 11 points and three assists headed into halftime and had helped Perrysburg hold a 38-26 lead at halftime.
Fairview would come out of the locker rooms much more composed in the second half and begin to mount a comeback at the end of the third quarter. Perrysburg was forced to call a timeout with 30 seconds left to go, with the lead cut to just two.
Fairview’s Carrie Zeedyk led the charge, finding her way to the rim multiple times in the quarter to lead the Apaches in scoring after three quarters with 11.
Getting to the rim was a common theme for Fairview in the third quarter. Combine that with poor shooting in the quarter by Perrysburg and the Yellow Jackets saw their big lead dwindle.
“We were getting beat, giving up layups. I don’t even think they made many threes. We’ve just got to get better defensively,” Sims said.
The fourth quarter was the most competitive quarter of the night as Fairview took the lead. But Perrysburg kept fighting as the lead changed hands multiple times and Perrysburg took it at the very end.
Overall, Sims believes it was a better execution on offense in the fourth quarter that allowed Perrysburg to stay in the game.
“I told them to keep playing, keep playing and move the ball,” he said. “We’ve got to learn to move the ball more because it is harder to defend when you move the ball.”
Kiersten Cline, who made a layup with under a minute left to tie the game for Fairview, led the Apaches with 16 points on the day. Zeekdyk, who finished with 11, and Allsion Rhodes were also in double figures on the night.
For Perrysburg, besides Griggs, it was Bella Vallant who consistently was able to get her shot off from under the rim. She had 11 points and finished one rebound short of a double-double with nine.
Next up for the Yellow Jackets is Anthony Wayne on Thursday.