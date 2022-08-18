Perrysburg football

Perrysburg junior running back Connor Walendzak runs with the ball during the first quarter of a game against Anthony Wayne on October 1, 2021 at Steinecker Stadium in Perrysburg, Ohio. Anthony Wayne defeated Perrysburg 42-20.

 Photo by Scott W. Grau/Sentinel-Tribune

PERRYSBURG — From last year’s 8-4 team, which lost to Marysville in the second round of the Division I playoffs, Perrysburg returns 15 lettermen, including six starters on offense and four on defense.

Second-year coach Dirk Conner has 67 varsity players, including 25 seniors, heading into battle when the Yellow Jackets open the season at Dublin Jerome.

