SYLVANIA — Perrysburg, 4-2 overall, stayed perfect (3-0) in the Northern Lakes League by thrashing Southview, 42-7, Friday. The Cougars fall to 2-4 and 1-2.
Perrysburg RB Connor Walendzak ran for three touchdowns and quarterback T.J. Takats threw for three TDs with all the scoring coming in the first half.
Takats completed 10 of 17 passes for 170 yards and Walendzak ran for 119 yards on 14 carries.
The Yellow Jackets scored four first quarter touchdowns as Walendzak got the party started on a 9-yard run less than two minutes into the game.
Takats threw a 25-yard TD strike to Aiden Kilbride, Walendzak scored on another 9-yard run, and Takats threw a second 25-yard TD pass, this time to Kanyon Gagich, all in the opening 12 minutes.
In the second quarter, Walendzak scored on a 5-yard run and Takats threw a 19-yard TD pass to Jack Borer, putting the Yellow Jackets up 42-7 at halftime. There was no second half scoring.
Southview scored in the first quarter on a 79-yard pass from Avery Offenburg to Isaac Sexton.
The Yellow Jackets had 339 total yards to the Cougars’ 230 and Perrysburg had 18 first downs to Southview’s seven.
Kilbride was one of Takats’ favorite receivers, catching three passes for 75 yards, Borer caught three passes for 48 yards, Gagich had two catches for 32 yards and Ryan Thompson had two receptions for 15 yards.
On the ground, Takats ran for 27 yards on three carries, Drew Schmidbauer had 25 yards on five carries and Gagich carried the ball one time for 10 yards.
For the Cougars, Offensburg completed 9 of 19 passes for 164 yards with three interceptions. Offenburg also ran for 51 yards on seven carries and Sexton had 12 yards on six carries.
Sexton had two catches for 94 yards, Cam Moran had three catches for 46 yards and Zach Harshman had 24 yards on four receptions.
Defensively, Gagich, Matt McEwen and Ryan Ozimek had interceptions for the Yellow Jackets.