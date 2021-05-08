OREGON - Perrysburg girls track and field won the Oregon Clay Eagle Invitational Friday evening winning seven events and outscoring the second place finisher Bedford 160.5 to 82.5. The boys placed third in the meet behind second place Sylvania Southview and first place Whitmer.
The meet started off with a bang for the lady Yellow Jackets as a team comprised of three freshmen in Aubrey Evans, Avary Zeisloft and Ashlyn Haeft and a senior in Victoria Michalak won the 4x800 Meter Relay with a time of 10:10.88, 16 seconds ahead of the second place finishers in Clay.
The Boys did well in the 4x800 Meter Relay as well as Joaquin Lin, Kieffer Doore, Marc Baroncini and Benjamin Keller, all seniors, took second place in the event, finishing three seconds behind first place finishers Sylvania Southview.
Individually, it was Jacket sophomore Adelle Francis that shined, starting with the Girls 100 Meter Dash where she finished first with a time of 12.70. The finish just beat Start High School senior Jimesha Ragland, who finished second with a time of 12.97.
Francis later took home first place in the 200 Meter Dash as well with a time of 26.14, just ahead of second place finisher in Central Catholic senior Traci Cross who finished with a time of 26.79. She also took first in the long jump with a distance of 17-11.00.
Both Perrysburg boys and girls cross country made it to state in the fall, and that showed in the distance events at this meet. After good finishes from both teams in the 4x800 Relay, freshman Sydney Daudelin took first in the Girls 1600 Meter Run, senior Olivia Fenneken also took third in that event. Later, in the 800 Meter Run, the Yellow Jackets took first and second with Sydney’s sister, sophomore Brook Daudelin, taking first place and senior Madison Wagner finishing just five seconds behind her in second place.
On the boys side of the 800 Meter Run, sophomore Brendan Reddman took second place, finishing two seconds behind freshman first place finisher Ben Tucker from Sylvania Southview.
Finally, in the Girls 3200 meter run, freshmen Anna Dalton and Taylor Moody took second and third place with Dalton finishing three seconds behind the first place finisher in freshman Sinai Douglas from Start High School.
The two other first place finishers for the day include Benjamin Keller in the Boys 400 Meter Dash and Emma Gardner in the Girls Pole Vault.
Other second place finishers include Ciara Heslet in the Girls High Jump, Dylan Ball in the Boys 200 Meter Dash, Avary Zeisloft, Sophie Smith, Ashlyn Haeft and Madison Wagner in the Girls 4x400 Meter Relay, Olivia Williamson, Ava Kincaid, Michaela Christie, and Emma Thompson in the Girls 4x100 Meter Relay and Sophia Navarette, Emma Thompson, Michaela Christie, and Ava Kincaid in the Girls 4x200 Meter Relay.