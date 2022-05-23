DIVISION I DISTRICT TRACK
PERRYSBURG @ TOLEDO ST. FRANCIS
TOLEDO — At St. Francis High School, the Perrysburg girls track team had three first place finishes at the Division I district meet Friday.
Hannah Kersten won the 3200 (11:50.14), Ava Kincaid won the 100 hurdles (15.93) and the 4x800 relay team won a championship in 9:36.1.
The top four in each event qualify for next week’s regionals. Lexie McGuire (16.72) was second in the 100 hurdles and Avery Ziesloft (47.41) was second in the 300 hurdles.
Finishing third for Perrysburg was Natalie Sanders in the 800 (2:22), Ava Beeks in the 1600 (5:30.85), Sydney Daudelin in the 3200 (12:22.07), the 4x400 relay (4:11.96) and Kincaid in the long jump (16 feet, 3¾ inches).
Finishing fourth was Beeks in the 800 (2:22.65), Laura Valette in the 300 hurdles (49.47), the 4x100 relay (41.64), the 4x200 (1:51.4), Ella Sibbersen in the high jump (4-11), Emily Vernon in the pole vault (9-4),
In the boys district meet, Anthony Clark advanced to regionals after finishing third in the 3200 (10:02.38).
Finishing fourth for the Perrysburg boys team was Jacob Tinney in the high jump (5-10) and Josiah Brown in the shot put (49-2½).