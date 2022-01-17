Perrysburg girls won their third straight Northern Lakes League swimming and diving championship at Napoleon High School and Bowling Green State University last Thursday and Saturday.
The Yellow Jackets scored 300½ points to outdistance Sylvania Northview and Anthony Wayne, which tied for second place with 229 points.
Napoleon (184) finished fourth, followed by Bowling Green (149½), Sylvania Southview (126), Springfield (66) and Maumee (3).
Perrysburg swim coach Alana Sigg said her swimmers were on a mission.
“They were definitely back to defend their title,” Sigg said.
The Perrysburg boys team scored 254 points to finish second behind NLL champion Napoleon (278). Northview (212) was third, followed by AW (203), BG (113), Southview (98) and Springfield (64).
Siggs said that nearly half of her athletes, boys and girls, swam their best times ever.
“There were lots of personal bests. Sixteen out of the 36 of our athletes, swimmers and divers, got personal bests at the NLLs,” Siggs said. “I think that is a personal testament to their hard work and how they are really peeking and getting ready for sectionals, districts and state.”
The Perrysburg coach added it was a team effort and even when the Yellow Jackets did not win Northern Lakes League individual event championships, it was about placing high and scoring, and she expects it to continue into the OHSAA sectional meet.
“I can’t say there is one athlete who stands out because their chemistry between them is so outstanding,” Siggs said.
“I feel like I’ve got a card to play in every event and that is truly so much fun as a coach. I think that these upcoming freshmen girls and sophomore boys are just dynamite and I’m really looking forward to see what they can do.”
On the Perrysburg girls team, freshman Natalie Sanders and senior Julia Beer were both high point scorers with 45 points each and following closely was junior Haley Gano with 44.
“Those girls excel in their individual events, and they all have their niche and their talent, and when they get into their event they truly dominate,” Siggs said.
Gano, Beer, Sanders and senior Aubrey Green won the 200-yard medley relay, finishing in 1:52.41, over six seconds better than the second-place team from Northview.
Sanders, Gano, Beer and freshman Claire Gerken won the 400-freestyle relay, reaching the finish in 3:44.55, nearly seven seconds better than the second place team from AW (3:51.32).
Gano also won the 200-yard intermediate medley, finishing in 2:16 13 to beat Northview senior Sammi Briggs (2:24.06) by nearly eight seconds.
Sanders won the 100-yard freestyle, finishing in 54.52 to nip Northview senior Laney Saxe (56.1).
Beer won the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 59.86 to defeat second place AW senior Allie Barasch (1:00.67) by less than a second.
On the boys side, returning state qualifying diver, junior Owen Recker won an NLL championship on Thursday, scoring 516.75 to finish well ahead of second place Perrysburg senior Connor Patrick (286.4).
Perrysburg’s high point boys were sophomore Seth Merriman and junior Steven Green with 40½ points and sophomore Ewan Fisher with 39½ points.
Siggs said the goal now is to prepare her swimmers for the OHSAA sectionals and districts, with hopes of qualifying for the state meet. Siggs says that Recker, if he stays healthy, should have no problem.
Recker finished seventh at the Division I state meet last year, scoring 494.45. The state championship was won by Olentangy Liberty freshman Caden Springfield (563.65), showing how high the bar has been set.
“We’re hoping to send some of our swimmers to accompany him to that state event,” Siggs said. “Certainly, we’d like to see some individuals qualify for state. We are really hoping our relays, which are dynamite, will qualify.”
In addition, there is one NLL dual meet remaining — this Saturday at Napoleon.
“We’ve tried to get in as many league meets as possible, however, we were not able to match up with Napoleon before NLLs,” Siggs said.