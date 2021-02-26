TOLEDO – The Perrysburg girls basketball team defeated Southview, 47-41 Thursday night to advance to the Division I district championship game Saturday at 1 p.m. at Toledo Central Catholic.
The Yellow Jackets will play Sylvania Northview for the third time this season as the Wildcats beat Anthony Wayne, 57-36, to advance.
Perrysburg outscored Southview in the first three quarters, 36-26. Southview rallied in the fourth quarter, but Perrysburg held on for the win.
Bella Vaillant led the Yellow Jackets with 20 points and 12 rebounds.
Perrysburg is now 15-4 and Northview is 18-3.
SOUTHVIEW 10 8 8 15 – 41
PERRYSBURG 12 9 15 11 – 47
SOUTHVIEW
Bourbeau 1-0—2; P. Brown, 4-1—9; Ferguson, 0-0—0; Williams, 2-1-0—7; Johnson, 2-0—4; Poteat, 2-0—4; C. Brown 4-3—11; Barnett, 2-0—4. TOTALS: 17-1-4—41.
PERRYSBURG
Stringfellow, 3-0—6; Griggs, 1-1-3—8; Thomas, 3-0—6; Featherstun, 0-0—0; Wilhelms, 2-1-0—7; Vaillant, 8-4—20. TOTALS: 12-2-7—47.