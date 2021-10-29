PERRYSBURG — In a downpour and without its star running back, Perrysburg High School shut out Kettering Fairmont 14-0 in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs.
This is Perrysburg’s first Division 1 playoff win in school history.
With the rain and being without Connor Walendzak, head coach Dirk Conner was proud of his team.
“It’s a huge moment as far as being able to overcome this moment. I’m so proud of these kids. This is big for us moving forward as well,” Conner said emotionally.
Perrysburg was dominating the whole game. In the first half, they outgained Fairmont 121-34. All yards were rushing yards.
Despite the edge in yards, both teams were scoreless at the half.
Both teams had crucial mistakes in the first half.
For Perrysburg, quarterback TJ Takats had an interception on his first pass attempt to defensive back Zach Hutchison. Then later in the half, running back Nick Oros had a fumble on fourth down to give Fairmont the ball back.
@PburgAthletics football with a 14-0 win over Fairmont tonight. pic.twitter.com/YWfBnGRtOB— JD Pooley (@pooleyjd) October 30, 2021
All turnovers occurred within 30 yards of the end zone.
Fairmont’s mistakes came from special teams.
In the first half, they had a bad snap on a punt to give Perrysburg the ball on the Firebirds’ 34-yard line.
Then in the second half, a couple of field goal blunders cost Fairmont a chance to get back into the game.
@PburgAthletics football team celebrates their 14-0 win over Fairmont tonight. pic.twitter.com/WjH5Uj3UlQ— JD Pooley (@pooleyjd) October 30, 2021
On their opening drive of the second half, Fairmont lined up for a 55-yard field goal. The snap was good, but the kicker missed the ball and left the holder out to dry. Perrysburg would take over near midfield.
With the ball back, the Yellow Jackets drove down the field to score for their first touchdown of the game. Takats ran the quarterback keeper from 9-yards out for the 7-0 lead.
As the third quarter was winding down, Fairmont tried to kick a 29-yard field goal to get some points on the board.
The snap was bobbled by the holder and Perrysburg got the ball back entering the fourth quarter with the lead.
Takats ran it for the 69-yard touchdown on another keeper to close out the game.
“As we scored that, I knew the game was over. Not to be mean to them, but it’s hard for the triple option to score quickly,” Takats said.
Perrysburg outgained Fairmont 264-143. The Yellow Jackets had the edge in rushing 239-112.
Fairmont’s leading rusher was their quarterback Male’k Hillon. He had 64 yards on 15 attempts.
Takats finished with 19 carries and 136 yards with the two touchdowns. Replacing Walendzak was Nick Oros, who had 21 carries and 105 yards.
Conner said he had faith in his guys to provide an offensive spark.
“Whatever 11 guys we put on the field, we expect to win and I don’t care who that is,” Conner said.
Walendzak is doing everything he can to return to the field, Conner added.
Both teams didn’t throw the ball often. Takats was 4 for 9 with 25 yards and the one interception. Hillon was 0 for 1 with an interception.
The only completion for Fairmont was from fullback Drew Baker on the halfback pass for 31-yards. They did have a Hillon completion taken away by a penalty. The pass would have put the Firebirds on the Yellow Jackets’ 6-yard line.
The offense Fairmont ran was unique to Perrysburg. They did not see the winged-T offense before. The defense stepped up to hold Fairmont scoreless — the first time the Firebirds were scoreless this season.
“For us to come out here and execute and do that (a shutout) is a tremendous testament to our kids, the coaching staff and the assistants I have that put this stuff together. It’s a really good night for Perrysburg football,” Conner said.
The Yellow Jackets will move on to the second round of the Division 1 playoffs. The game should be on the road on Friday.