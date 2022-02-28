OREGON — Northern Lakes League champion Perrysburg won nine individual matches on their way to a Division I sectional championship Saturday at Clay High School.
Perrysburg scored 300½ points to easily outdistance second place Clay (205), followed by Anthony Wayne (188), Findlay (165), and Whitmer (146) in the top five spots out of 13 teams scoring.
The Yellow Jackets took the first three weight classes as Perrysburg freshman Cole Evans (40-4) won the 104-pound title by pinning AW sophomore Zachary Bergman (33-11) in 49 seconds.
Perrysburg freshman Marcus Blaze (47-0) won the 113 title with a 3-0 decision over Clay junior Micah Medina (34-8).
In the 120-pound championship, Perrysburg junior Ryan Avalos (40-5) pinned Clay senior Nick Rodriguez (44-5) in 3:51.
At 144 pounds, Clay junior Joey Blaze (46-2) pinned Bowsher junior Kian Moore (33-10) in 3:03.
Perrysburg junior Wynton Denkins (44-3) won a 7-3 decision over Clay senior Tyler Weseman (16-5) to win the 150 title.
At 157 pounds, Perrysburg senior Noah Ewen (32-5) won an 8-5 decision against Clay junior Zach Kraus (34-15).
Perrysburg junior Myles Takats (41-5) won the 165 title with a 4-0 decision over Clay senior Dominico Migliori (36-10).
At 175 pounds, Perrysburg senior Jackson Hawker (26-18) pinned Findlay freshman Keegan Klotz (17-17) in 1:27.
Perrysburg junior Nick Hartzell (15-2) won the 190 title with a 5-0 decision against AW junior Blake Reed (14-23).
The Jackets had two others place. Perrysburg junior Allenson Denkins (28-5) finished as sectional runner-up at 132 pounds, losing the championship by an 8-2 decision to Whitmer sophomore Jeremy Ginter (34-2).
Perrysburg junior Devon Ward (12-16) finished fourth at 138 pounds, losing his consolation championship to Whitmer freshman Jaiden Sarabia (30-9) by a 15-0 technical fall in 3:26.