DEFIANCE — The Perrysburg baseball season came to an end via a 10-1 loss to Toledo St. John’s in a Division I district final on Saturday.
The Yellow Jackets finish as district runners-up with a 25-5 record on the season.
“They (St. John’s) played well. What we thought could happen did. We needed to keep runners off base early and we didn’t,” Perrysburg head coach Dave Hall said.
After a scoreless first inning put up by Christian Gulgin on the mound, the Yellow Jackets gave up two runs in the second inning.
A big piece to the puzzle for the Titans was the bunting game, especially in that second inning. They loaded the bases after a walk to lead off the inning and two bunts — the first a fielder’s choice to second that didn’t result in an out and the second for a single down the third baseline. The next batter lined one to center field and the ball was misread, scoring two.
“We gave up too many walks, their bunting game is very good. We just got behind the eight ball and their pitcher had that fastball going outside. We didn’t adjust very well and they’re a good ball club and today wasn’t our day. Hats off to them, they played well,” Hall said.
The Yellow Jackets got one run back in the bottom of the second with a two-out single from Andy Boros, a walk and a two-out RBI single from TJ Takats.
But in the innings that followed, the Titans continued to make solid contact and bunt runners into scoring position and scored two more runs in the third and fourth innings as well.
As a result, the Yellow Jackets saw three pitchers take the mound in the first four innings. Gulgin was pulled in the third and with no outs and two runs already in in the fourth, Ryan Thompson was pulled for Cam Darrington.
Darrington set the Titans down in that fourth inning, limiting the damage. But Reece Magers starred on the mound for the Titans and the Yellow Jackets were never able to get any more runs.
Four runs off of Darrington in the sixth inning just padded on to the St. John’s lead.
Gulgin received the loss on the mound for the Yellow Jackets, going 2.1 innings and allowing four runs (two earned) on three hits, a strikeout and two walks. Magers got the win on the mound for the Titans, going seven innings and giving up one earned run on six hits, five strikeouts and two walks.
At the plate, the Yellow Jackets were led by TJ Takats, who went 1-for-2 and drove in their lone run. Darrington, Hudson Smith, Aiden Pratt and Ryan Musgrove all notched hits on the day for Perrysburg as well.
Perrysburg graduates 11 seniors: Luke Price, Joey Bohman, Aiden Pratt, Hudson Smith, Nick Disalle, Christian Gulgin, Brandon Bowe, Noah English, Cam Darrington, Andy Boros and Ryan Musgrove.
It is a senior class that accomplished a lot in their final year despite the loss of their junior seasons, and their attitudes had a lot to do with that, Hall said.
“I thought they had great leadership. Those kids missed a year, everybody talked about last year’s seniors, but these guys missed a year too,” he said of his senior class. “It’s kind of weird saying this about high school kids but they were professionals. They came everyday to practice with that same leadership, they worked hard, they didn’t goof off. They were just a really fun group of kids to be around.”