SYLVANIA — Perrysburg girls basketball saw their NLL tournament run end Wednesday night as they fell 70-56 to Sylvania Northview in the second round of the tournament.
It was a relatively close first half as the favorites Northview pulled in front 24-15 at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter saw the two teams separate as the Wildcats won the period 20-9 and took a 44-24 lead into the locker rooms.
That lead proved to be too much to overcome for Perrysburg, which trailed 58-36 at the end of three.
The Yellow Jackets were led by both Macie Stringfellow and Bella Vaillant who each had 16 to lead the team in scoring. Kylie Griggs added 12 points on four 3-pointers as well.
Taylor Stacy led the Wildcats with 23 points thanks to seven made 3s. St. Bonaventure-commit Kacee Baumhower added 22 points on four made 3s.
Next up for the Yellow Jackets will be the OHSAA tournament matchup as they will take on the winner of Springfield and Ashland on Thursday.
PERRYSBURG 15 24 36 56
NORTHVIEW 24 44 58 70
PERRYSBURG
Stringfellow, 3-3-1—16; Vaillant, 5-0-6—16; Griggs, 0-4-0—12; Thomas, 2-0-1—5; Wilhelms, 0-1-0—3; Featherstun, 1-0-0—2; Young, 1-0-0—2; Laumann, 0-0—0; Sims, 0-0—0; Jaco, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 12-8-8—56
NORTHVIEW
Stacy, 0-7-2—23; Baumhower, 4-4-2—22; Michaelson, 6-0-0—12; Leamy, 1-1-0—5; Taylor, 2-0-0—4; Hunt, 1-0-0—2; Maple, 1-0-0—2; Morgan, 0-0—0; Creech, 0-0—0; Mattimore, 0-0—0; Sullins, 0-0—0; Greene, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 15-12-4—70