MILLBURY — No. 1 Lima Senior saw nine players score against No. 9 Perrysburg Thursday night, as the Yellow Jackets fell 51-41 in a Division I boys district semifinal game.
The loss marks the end of the season for Perrysburg. They finish 12-10 for the season and graduate four seniors in Ro Sanchez, Mason Shultz, Aidan Gerrard and Andy Boros.
“I thought they (the seniors) did a very good job this year of being elder statesmen and doing everything they could to be leaders and to help the underclassmen as they started their varsity careers,” Perrysburg head coach Dave Boyce said.
Despite the game ending in a double digit loss for the Yellow Jackets, they fought hard with top-seeded Lima Senior.
It was the Kannon Klusberry and Matt Watkins show in the first half as Klusberry had 6 and Watkins had 4 to give Perrysburg a 10-8 lead after one quarter.
A full-court press by the Spartans to bring up the energy of the team in the second quarter led to turnovers by the Yellow Jackets. Add on the fact that Klusberry, their leading scorer on the night, sat for half of the quarter in foul trouble, and the Spartans took a 27-18 lead into halftime.
The second quarter was the nail in the coffin for the Yellow Jackets, as the 11-point deficit was too much to overcome.
“I don’t think it was our best effort. I just thought we had too many turnovers that didn’t have to happen and just too many careless mistakes. We should have never got in the hole that we got in, but got to give credit to them for capitalizing on our mistakes,” Boyce said.
The second half was a credit to the Yellow Jackets for staying in the game. They kept chipping away at the Spartan lead, going on an 8-4 run midway through the quarter and cutting the lead to five. Immediately after cutting the lead down to two possessions, though, Lima Senior came back with a 3 just 15 seconds later by Camren Miles.
Mason Shultz, who got the bucket to cut the lead to five, got the lead back down to six with 40 seconds left, but again the Spartans responded. Anthony Mosely put in a floater as time expired.
Shultz had no points coming into half, but with the two buckets at the end of the third quarter, and a three in the fourth, the senior ended with 7 points in his final game as a Yellow Jacket.
The lead for the Spartans, which was at nine at the half, was cut to eight after three quarters, as Lima Senior led 38-30.
Klusberry, who had 10 points at halftime, finding lanes to the basket, was held in better check by the Spartans in the second half as he recorded just a field goal apiece in the third and fourth quarters.
Still, the 6-foot-4-inch junior led all scorers with 14 points.
“He (Klusberry) came to win, he came to compete. He was impressive all night,” Boyce said.
Watkins finished as the Yellow Jackets’ second leading scorer on the night with 8 points.
The Spartans didn’t have anyone in double digits for the night, but their scoring was diverse, as everyone that entered the game recorded at least one field goal.
Their leading scorer was Jareon Mayo with 9, but they had five others with at least five points.
The Spartans move on to play Sylvania Northview in the district final on Saturday.
PERRYSBURG
Klusmeyer, 7-0-0—14; Watkins, 4-0-0—8; Shultz, 2-1-0—7; Mitchell, 2-0-0—4; Gerrard, 1-0-0—2; Bohman, 1-0-0—2; Boros, 0-0-2—2; Manges, 1-0-0—2; Hunt, 0-0—0; Sanchez, 0-0——40. TOTALS: 16-1-6—41
LIMA SENIOR
Mayo, 2-1-2—9; Luster, 0-2-2—8; Moseley, 3-0-2—8; Bullock, 1-1-0—5; Rawlins, 2-0-1—5; Moore, 2-0-1—5; Miles, 1-0-2—4; Moss, 2-0-0—4; Stout, 0-1-0—3. TOTALS: 13-5-10—51