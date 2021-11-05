NORWALK — Perrysburg, the ninth-ranked Division I team in Ohio, took the fifth-ranked team, Cleveland St. Joseph, to the maximum five sets in a regional semifinal Thursday.
The Jaguars cruised to a 25-13 first set win, but the Jackets bounced back to take sets two and three, 25-22 and 30-28, looking to potentially end the Jaguars’ season.
St. Joseph bounced back and routed Perrysburg one more time, 25-13, in the fourth set, and the Jaguars prevailed in the deciding set, 15-9.
Perrysburg, the Northern Lakes League champions, saw their season come to an end at 24-2. Coach Laura Davidson loved the fight she saw in her team.
“Super proud. I told them I’m very proud of their season, of them — they’ll remember this forever,” Davidson said.
“This is only the third time that Perrysburg has gotten into regionals so we’re going to keep fighting and keep building this program.”
St. Joseph (18-7) advances to take on 13th ranked Amherst Steele (22-3), which defeated unranked Toledo St. Ursula (16-9), the Three Rivers Athletic Conference champions, in five sets during the opening semifinal.
St. Joseph came into the match boasting five players standing 6 feet or taller. Two were devastating on the kill — 6-0 freshman Annabelle Groomes and 6-1 senior outside hitter Cadence Shae.
Shae had 27 kills and Groomes had 17 kills and four aces, and the two combined for three blocks.
“They are big heavy hitters. They like to hit the ball hard and they don’t like to tip a lot,” St. Joseph coach Kate Latkovic said. “That’s what they are going for is the kill, and they don’t miss too much either.”
Perrysburg found out in the opening set just how devastating the senior and freshman duo’s kills are and made an adjustment. The Jaguars scored the first six points and by the time the first set was over, Shae and Groomes had combined for nine kills.
“We knew coming in that they were going to be a strong team, heavy hitters, and great setters, so all we could do is play our hearts out,” Davidson said.
“We have the skills, the talents, but we kind of had to see what they were about that first set and then we were able to pick up on what they were putting down on us.”
It seemed like in sets two and three the Yellow Jackets turned on a switch, and bingo, they were competing point for point, even though they had to grind every rally to get two straight set wins.
“We just kind of picked up on their strategies so then we were able to move a little bit better. I think we were one step behind in the first set and then we were able to catch up,” Davidson said.
Latkovic said she had a feeling Perrysburg would make a run after that first set rout.
“They are a great team, so I knew they were going to settle in and come right back at us,” Latkovic said.
The fifth set was more like the first and the fourth as the Jaguars never trailed, opening a 6-2 lead and expanding that to 14-7, putting an end to any hopes the Jackets had of pulling off a victory.
“They just seem to have a little bit more experience than us. That’s a great team, we played hard and that is all I can ask from my players,” Davidson said.
Like they have all season, Perrysburg senior outside hitter Julia Beer led the Jackets’ offense and NLL Player of the Year, junior libero Avery Adamski, led the defense.
Beer finished with 20 kills, three blocks and three aces, junior outside hitter Sara Pahl had 18 kills, two blocks and three aces, and freshman middle blocker Sophie Burkey had 10 kills and four blocks.
Senior outside hitter Malorie Tansey had nine kills and sophomore middle blocker Wrigley Takats had four kills and two blocks for the Jackets.