PERRYSBURG - State-ranked Perrysburg baseball rallied from down 5-0 to tie the game against Anthony Wayne on Monday, but ultimately fell short in a nine-inning, 10-7 loss.
Perrysburg, ranked No. 3, falls to 22-3, 11-2 NLL with the loss, their only two league losses coming to the Generals. Anthony Wayne, ranked No. 5, moves to 21-4, 13-1 NLL and wins the NLL with the victory.
It was a record crowd on tap to watch two of the best high school baseball teams in the state of Ohio and the game didn’t disappoint. The sight of so many fans gave everyone a hint of normalcy that had long been missing.
“That’s the way it is supposed to be with Perrysburg and Anthony Wayne,” Perrysburg head coach Dave Hall said of the crowd at the game. “I expect us to be playing for titles and usually we are playing it against them and usually we have good crowds so that is what we wanted to see.”
Most of the game was all Anthony Wayne, as the Generals struck first in the third inning after two walks, and a wild pitch put runners on second and third with one out. Chase Saneholtz drove both runners in with a long double to give the Generals a 2-0 lead.
The Generals added on two more in the fifth inning thanks to a two-RBI single from Noah Sample that gave the Generals a 4-0 lead. Their luck continued in the fifth as a two-out double from Garret Pike and an RBI single from Saneholtz, kept adding to the lead, now 5-0 after five.
Meanwhile on the mound for the Generals, Ty Roder had pitched a gem. He had gone five innings giving up just one hit and no runs.
That changed in the sixth.
Perrysburg got themselves on the board with a one-out triple from Kanyon Gagich. Hudson Smith followed that up with a sacrifice fly to get the Yellow Jackets a run on the board headed to the seventh.
Ryan Thompson held the Generals scoreless in relief in the top of the seventh and with their last chance to make any noise, Perrysburg took the chance and ran with it.
They started the inning off with two singles from Cam Darrington and Thompson and then followed that up with an RBI single from Andy Doros to make the score 5-2 and the rally wasn’t done there.
TJ Takats doubled in two runs to make the score 5-4, and Ben Robeson roped one into center to tie the game at five. He advanced to second on the throw to home.
The Yellow Jackets seemed like they were surging to an incredible win but Roder, who was still on the mound for the Generals, gathered himself and was able to get the two outs to send it to extras.
“I thought we played our hearts out, I thought the kids did a great job. We kept telling them to hang in there, we can do it in the sixth or seventh inning. The kids rallied, we had the hitters up that we wanted in the seventh and came up a little short,” Hall said.
They fell short in that inning, but they still had a chance to win it in extras.
That fell short though as well, however, as after a scoreless eighth, Anthony Wayne tacked five runs on Darrington in the ninth to ultimately give the Generals the win.
Perrysburg fought back again in the ninth but this time the hole was too big.
“When they got those runs in the ninth our kids kept battling. I thought we were going to pull it out. That is what championship games are supposed to be, battle and I’m very proud of our kids,” Hall said.
Darrington received the loss on the mound for the Yellow Jackets, going just the one inning and giving up five earned runs on four hits and three walks. Noah English started the game going 5.2 innings and giving up five earned runs on six hits, eight strikeouts and five walks.
Pike received the win for the Generals going the two extra innings and giving up two earned runs on two hits, two strikeouts and two walks. Roder went the first seven innings giving up five earned runs on seven hits, 11 strikeouts and three walks.
Leading the way at the plate for the Yellow Jackets was Connor Walendzak and TJ Takats who each had a two-RBI double in the game. Darrington was the only Yellow Jacket to have multiple hits going 2-for-5 with a run scored.
For Anthony Wayne it was their three and four hole hitters Pike and Saneholtz leading the way. Pike went 3-for-4 with an RBI and four runs scored. Saneholtz went 3-for-5 with a run scored and three RBIs.
Next up for the Yellow Jackets is sectional finals. They will get the winner of Lima Senior and Bowsher Wednesday at home.