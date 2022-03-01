HILLIARD, Ohio — Perrysburg qualified as a team and Eastwood has two individual qualifiers to the state gymnastics meet on Mar. 4-5 at Hilliard Bradley High School.
The Perrysburg team, coached by Mykel Zwayer, has two seniors in Grace Leonard and Anna Miller.
Juniors on the squad include Kara Lintner, Emily Myers, Emma Palmer, and Raegan Ruehle.
Sophomores Grace Helton and Ava Kincaid and freshman Kenna Hire round out the squad.
All nine Yellow Jackets will compete in at least one event, with six Perrysburg athletes competing in each event — the vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.
For Eastwood, coached by Jessie Hodulik, junior Natalie Redfern qualified in the floor exercise and freshman Brooke Mangette in the vault.